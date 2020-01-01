Ho Chi Minh
1-3 Phan Chu Trinh, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
On a 2000 trip to Vietnam, Bill Clinton stopped by this second-level shop for a bowl of their super solid phở. Years later, Phở 2000 still touts the former president's visit and makes excellent noodle soup. Their fried spring rolls are addictive...
Bến Thành Quận 1, 37 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
You'll have to wait in line for this freshly grilled pork patty banh mi, but it's worth it. This woman's only making her famous sandwich in the afternoons, though, so make sure to get there between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get a taste.
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
189 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
For a long, luxurious spa day in a gorgeous setting, hit up Spa Authentic at Thao Dien Village. We chose the "Authentic" package: a 60-minute massage, 60-minute facial, 60-minute foot massage, and a ticket to the facility's gorgeous pool...
38 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Arriving at the Deck Saigon, a restaurant in District Two on the Saigon River, is often one of the highlights of an evening here—many customers come by boat directly from District One to dock right at the restaurant’s waterside steps....
113 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Hồ Chí Minh, Bến Nghé, Vietnam
With reasonably priced handmade ceramics, Japanese-designed textiles, and gorgeous furniture, this shop is a great place for unique souvenirs.
1/23 Đường Trường Chinh, Phường 15, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
We walked around the narrow alleyways of Ho Chi Minh City's District 3 on a Saturday and encountered locals with their apartment doors wide open, lounging, prepping food, or doing housework. We got some stares, but people generally didn't mind us...
1/23 Trường Chinh, Phường 15, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
On our way to find yet another banh mi cart, we noticed a tiny sign that said "boo coffee, 9th floor" at what looked like an alleyway full of parked motor bikes. We went in, took a crowded elevator up to the eighth floor (the 9th floor button was...
199 Đường Nguyễn Gia Trí, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City's café culture is vibrant, with cute, hip coffee shops everywhere. We stumbled into this one, The Warehouse, after a long walk through District 3.
TT. Cái Bè, Cái Bè, Tiền Giang, Vietnam
We arranged a private tour of the Mekong River Delta through the Park Hyatt Saigon. We were driven from the hotel to Cai Be in a Cadillac with snacks and drinks, then escorted to our private river boat (also loaded with fresh fruit, coffee and...
53 Cao Thắng, Phường 3, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
One of the best meals we had in Ho Chi Minh City was at Bánh mì Hoà Mã in District 3. We went for breakfast and ordered op la, a delicious dish made in small skillets. It's comprised of crispy fried eggs, a myriad of porky meats (including a...
