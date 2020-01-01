HKG
Collected by mandi nodorft
List View
Map View
Save Place
Bigfoot Centre, 38 Yiu Wa St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
You’ll be on the go during your visit to Hong Kong, but there’s always time for a cuppa. International design magazines are strewn across the main table, and a chandelier hangs from exposed pipes at the hip The Coffee Academics. Try the Classico...
Save Place
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Save Place
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
Save Place
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
Save Place
63號 Ma Tau Kok Rd, To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong
A former slaughterhouse has been transformed into a cultural hub of artists’ studios and galleries, including 1a Space, Artist Commune, and Videotage. 63 Ma Tau Kok Rd., To Kwa Wan, Kowloon This appeared in the October 2014 issue. Writer Tony...
Save Place
A quirky nonprofit gallery run by independent Hong Kong artists, Para Site has shown big names such as Ai Weiwei as well as up-and-coming local talent. GF, 4 Po Yan St., Sheung Wan, 852/2517-4620 This appeared in the October 2014 issue. Writer...
Save Place
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
Save Place
Hong Kong, 九龍城龍崗道19號G
When a Hong Kong foodie friend agreed to take us on a tour of Kowloon restaurants, we jumped at the chance. Dodging a downpour, we ducked into Chao Phraya Thai restaurant. "I don't care what else you order," he said, "but we must get the...
Save Place
Temple St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Although tourists cruise this market every night, it is still a fun bet for a good dose of Hong Kong market flavor. Get ready to negotiate via calculator and come ready to do so (best to start by countering with half the asking price and go up...
Save Place
18號 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
As the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists. K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19