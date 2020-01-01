hK
Collected by Beth Johnston
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog...
Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
Make a day out of discovering the outlying islands that surround Hong Kong, where adventures lie. Your tiny sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
The Peak, Hong Kong
If by chance you still haven't yet fallen in love with Hong Kong during your trip, a visit to the Peak Lookout on a clear night will make sure that you do. The view from here is what people keep coming back for – Hong Kong's signature skyscrapers...
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
Wan Cham Shan, Hong Kong
I take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan Station, and exit at A3. I’m a little anxious about catching the bus from here, but the station is immediately within view and the #9 bus is not difficult to find. The entrance to Dragon’s Back Trail, a path along...
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
Tai Po, Hong Kong
Roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10...
South Bay Beach, South Bay Road, Repulse Bay, Repulse Bay, Hong Kong
To balance out all the indoor Hong Kong activities (ie. shopping and eating) during your visit, sunbathing at a Hong Kong beach is a must. Though many long to experience the picture-perfect, but often tourist-laden, Repulse Bay, about a 10-minute...
