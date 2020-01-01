HK
Collected by Tiana Zhang
Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
Make a day out of discovering the outlying islands that surround Hong Kong, where adventures lie. Your tiny sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry...
121 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong from Victoria Peak, or simply "the peak." It's a must to go here to see the city skyline and the harbour. There are shops, restaurants, and a Madame Tussaud's in the peak galleria. The best way to reach it is by the peak tram,...
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
506 Lockhart Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kongers love their desserts, as evident by the many such joints dotted around town. But aside from the usual pomelo/mango sago creations, double-skin steamed milk pudding is also very satisfying - and good for you. Yee Shun's branches on the...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
Central, Hong Kong
No visit to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to Lan Kwai Fong. LKF is where expats are seen drinking, dancing, and partying the night away on any given night. The area forms a small rectangle in the Central districts with D'Aguilar Street and...
47號 Parkes St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Local residents lead cosmopolitan lives, but their appetites never weaken for recipes reminiscent of Old Hong Kong. Hong Kong-style cafes, or “cha chaan tengs,” are loved for their eclectic menus, which, aside from casual Hong Kong dishes, also...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 500號希慎廣場12F
If there is one thing you must eat while in Hong Kong, make it a bowl of wonton noodles. Causeway Bay’s Ho Hung Kee has earned a Michelin star from mastering these al dente egg noodles paired with shrimp wontons in consommé soup. Wellington Road’s...
Hong Kong, 上環皇后大道中327-329號地下
I'll admit, I wanted to ease myself into Hong Kong's food scene. I pictured a nice sit-down restaurant with menus in English. My husband wasn't having any of it. Steps from our hotel, he saw pork hanging in windows and he wanted it now. We sat...
19 Eastern Hospital Rd, So Kon Po, Hong Kong
The Tai Hang neighbourhood, off Victoria Park, keeps growing with specialty eateries. But among the hipster cafes and bar, Italian and Vietnamese restaurants, there's one standalone stall that can't be missed. And it's possibly one of the best...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Level 118 International Commerce Centre, ICC, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Don’t let vertigo stop you from viewing Hong Kong's illuminated skyline from the highest bar in the world. Even the city’s tallest skyscrapers appear to be tiny dots when viewed from the Ozone, located on the 118th floor of West Kowloon’s...
56, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
The high-minded bartenders at Quinary capitalize on their proximity on Hollywood Road to Hong Kong’s best markets by browsing for unusual (and proprietary) regional spices that wake up all of your senses. Order the Quinary Sour, the house spin on...
8 Connaught Rd Central, Central, Hong Kong
Armani/Prive's is one of Hong Kong's prime nightspots and its rooftop terrace brings in crowds of the city's best dressed patrons year-round. In the summertime, this is the place to be for some of the city's best parties. Inside, music, spun by...
Tai Po, Hong Kong
Roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10...
