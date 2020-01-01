Historic Caribbean
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
62a Tudor St, Bridgetown, Barbados
One of the best days for horse racing in the islands is Boxing Day, or as it’s known in the States, “The Day After Christmas.” This past Boxing Day, I was lucky enough to be in Barbados, so I made a point to pay a visit to the Barbados Turf Club...
Barbados
A tour of St. Nicholas Abbey is a chance to explore one of the finest so-called great houses of Barbados. Not an actual abbey, the well-preserved Jacobean plantation mansion in the northern parish of St. Peter dates from the mid-17th century and...
Arrondissement of Saint-Pierre, Martinique
Imagine that beautifully serene bay as a boiling cauldron of death. It’s hard to believe, but that was the case during the 1902 eruption of Mt. Peleé on the island of Martinique. Hot magma rising from the earth’s core and a pyroclastic flow...
1 Rue de la liberté, Fort-de-France 97200, Martinique
If this library doesn’t look much like your average Caribbean building, there’s a reason for that. It’s not. The entire library was first built in France back in 1889, then shipped piece by piece to the island Martinique as an...
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
This old city is one of my favorites. I love the character and the artsy atmosphere. It's like New Orleans, but Caribbean style. I was eating lunch outdoors one afternoon and heard the sweetest accordion music. At first, I thought it was coming...
Pico Duarte, Dominican Republic
Sometimes you have to really make an effort if you plan to meet interesting people. Such is the case with getting to spend some time with Juan Pablo Duarte... Well, at least this bronze bust of him. Widely considered the architect of the Dominican...
