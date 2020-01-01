Hiking the Inca Trail
Collected by Dani Gonzales
Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
Calle Carmen Alto 227, Cusco 08000, Peru
This store is just a little ways off the main street of the San Blas arts district in Cusco, but definitely worth the diversion. Inside, funky, modern jewelry and handbags are mixed with neatly hung vintage dresses, shirts, and jackets. The walls...
Carmen Bajo 120, Cusco 08003, Peru
I planned on grabbing a quick lunch at Pacha Papa, located in San Blas Square, the heart of Cusco's artist and gallery neighborhood. But I ended up spending a couple of hours in the lovely outdoor courtyard, talking to my wonderful server, Ever,...
Calle 26A, Bellavista 07011, Peru
For those of us used to seeing chicken cut into parts, wrapped in plastic, and cooling in supermarket refrigerators, a trip to a local Peruvian market is fascinating and a bit daunting. At the biggest market, San Pedro, just up the...
Camino Inca, 08680, Peru
We made it to camp after a really long day of hiking. Our guide asked if wanted to be in awe a bit more that day. We obviously wanted to! We trekked through the camp and a little out of the way to arrive at the amazing Winay Wayna. It ended up...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
We almost didn't make it to this place. We took the (very) early morning train from Ollantaytambo to Machu Piccu. Watched the fog clear and the majestic mountain reveal itself. After a few hours we decided to go back to Aguas Calientes to eat...
Latin America
Surfers from around the world come to northern Peru to ride the waves, some of the planet’s longest. But many Peruvian communities lack the facilities and skills to benefit from surf tourism. In the small fishing village of Lobitos, Waves...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
PLAZA MAYOR CENTRO DE, Cusco 08000, Peru
Five minutes after settling into my hostel in Cusco and meeting up with an international contingent of newly found friends from the prior week in Lima, we made our way toward the Plaza de Armas, center of the gone but not forgotten Inca Empire. As...
Av. Pachacutec S/N, Aguas Calientes 08681, Peru
After a long day of exploring Machu Picchu, there is nothing better than a good meal and some drinks. If you happen upon Pueblo Viejo in downtown Aguas Calientes, this is the place to sit back and rehash your trip to the top of MP. With a warm and...
