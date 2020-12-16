Hidden Treasures of Peru
Lurin, Peru
One of the most entertaining things I did while in Lima, Peru was paying a visit to Hacienda Mamacona. Here you're treated to a folk show that incorporates different artistic and cultural aspects pertaining to Peru's culture. Even though the...
Malecón Cisneros 1470, Miraflores 15074, Peru
Located in Lima's Miraflores District, El Señorío de Sulco is a great place for your first Pisco Sour, Peru's most famous cocktail. The drink is made with just a few ingredients—pisco (a grape-based alcohol), lime juice, simple syrup, egg white,...
The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...
Surquillo, mercado 1, tercer piso , entre la Via Expresa con el, Av. Ricardo Palma, Surquillo 15047, Peru
Just a few blocks from the hotel, the Surquillo Market bustles with daily life, as locals shop the stands for their fresh groceries. You’ll find stalls selling a bounty of seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, herbs, and many surprising and...
Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
Maras 08655, Peru
Tours of the Sacred Valley, and the entire Cuzco area,often featureside trips through gorgeous landscapes like Moray, an archaeological site with remarkable concentric agricultural terraces. It’s believed the Incas used these terraces—on which...
The stunning landscape of Salineras de Maras features salt pans that are still used exactly as they were at the time of the Incas. As you make your way through the region, you’ll see people doing the backbreaking work of harvesting salt on...
Ruta Santisimo Downhill 2, Chinchero, Peru
One of the first stops outside of Cusco was on the Anta plain at 12,375 ft. The 16th century ruin of Chinchero is rumored to be the birthplace of the rainbow. I would be hard pressed to argue those refractions of light could have a more beautiful...
