Hear the Music of the City
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
San Francisco is home to a diverse music and concert scene for all types of music lovers.
201 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Helmed by Michael Tilson Thomas, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) brings the city’s innovative spirit to its performances, introducing contemporary audiences to classic works as well as weaving contemporary music into its esteemed repertoire....
1805 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
If walls could talk, you’d be stuck in conversation with the Fillmore for hours. The building was a dance hall when it opened in 1912 and a roller rink during the 1940s, and led its first concerts in 1952 with artists like James Brown and...
628 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Independent’s facade is nondescript, but inside, pulsing rainbow lights and a standing-room-only space cultivate an energy that’s anything but ordinary. Known as “the Indy” to music-savvy locals, the venue boasts a state-of-the-art soundboard...
1233 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Housed in a Victorian building at the foot of Potrero Hill, the aptly named venue flicked on its blue neon sign in 1991 and has since hosted some of the most venerable names in rock: Marilyn Manson took the stage in ‘94; Cake performed in ‘97; and...
333 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
The cartoony neon sign and the snaking line signal you’ve arrived at Slim’s, the SOMA-based venue that books bands that are often followed by cultish clusters of youth. Started by Boz Scaggs in 1988, Slim’s is the kind of indie venue that attracts...
1807 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
The palatial stage of the Fox Theater is worth the trip across the Bay Bridge to Oakland. The Fox opened as a movie palace in 1928, and reigned for nearly forty years as one of the premiere screens in town. After closing in 1966, the Fox reopened...
201 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
For longtime lovers of jazz, or those curious to learn about the history of America’s music, the 35,000-square-foot SFJAZZ Center in the Hayes Valley neighborhood is a do-not-miss. Opened in January 2013, the cultural center and stage is...
1855 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Amoeba records is a destination in itself, and every music lover will want to head there. But, turning your attention from the music to the people is also a worthwhile pursuit. Very, very fascinating! Young Cyndi Laupers and John Lennon wannabes,...
