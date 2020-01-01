He
Collected by John Kelly
Bulevardi 6, 00120 Helsinki, Finland
Beyond these doors lies an incredible dining experience. We did the tasting menu and were super impressed. [From website] Restaurant Gaijin is Tomi Björck and Matti Wikberg’s second restaurant. Gaijin takes you on a journey to North Asia. Located...
Kalevankatu 17, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
New Nordic cuisine has been imported from Finland’s Scandinavian neighbors and adapted to the local palate. At A21 Dining, guests enjoy seasonal dishes such as lamb with meadow herbs and nettles, or fudge with wood sorrel and wild strawberry...
For a primer on Finnish style, head to Helsinki’s Design District and take this three-stop tour.
The Design Forum Finland Shop showcases the best of national design, from mid-century wooden sauna stools to stacking vessels by Finnish-German...
00130 Helsinki, Finland
In Paris, we're spoiled with bakeries on every corner, reeling us in with the sweet perfume of butter and sugar that wafts onto the street as we pass. In Helsinki, locals should feel fortunate to have Kauppatori, the city's market square where a...
Mannerheimintie 22-24, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
If there's one bar in Helsinki that's an absolute must-see, it's the ever-popular "mbar." Every summer, the patio bar opens up to thousands of Helsinki locals who enjoy local brews and cocktails every afternoon and evening. Located steps from...
Lönnrotinkatu 34, 00180 Helsinki, Finland
I love going to markets. In Helsinki, a visit to the dockside Kauppatori was a must for me. I had also planned a visit to the Hakaniemen Market Hall only to find out, after I landed in Helsinki, that it was closed due to renovations....
Åstorgsgatan 1, 00500 Helsingfors, Finland
At Kotiharjun, you'll find the city's only remaining traditional wood-burning sauna. An old-fashioned urban retreat favored by Helsinki locals since 1928, Kotiharjun welcomes travelers without catering specifically to them. As tradition requires,...
Hämeentie 63, 00550 Helsinki, Finland
Dating from the early 1950s, Hermanni has deliberately retained mid-century-modern look and offers two wood-paneeld and tiled sauna rooms: one accomodating about 30 men, the other approximately 20 women. You can order soft drinks and snack plates...
Erottajankatu 15-17, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
Intimate and open until 4 a.m., Errotaja has a quirky interior that was designed by local art school students. Go late, when the Finns loosen up. Perhaps the best part of all in this boozy city, it’s also just a couple stumbles away from a taxi...
Läntinen Rantakatu 5, 20100 Turku, Finland
Located in the cute waterfront town of Turku, a few hours west of Helsinki, Café Art is one of the oldest and busiest specialty coffee establishments in Finland. Home to several Finnish Barista Champions, this family-run café even operates its own...
