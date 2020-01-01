HCMC
Collected by Dorothee Haneke
Phường 5, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
If you aren't ready to hop on a motorbike and join the craziness of HCMC traffic on your own - then do the next best thing - hire a cyclo driver to give you a chance to be a part of the transportation culture. Instead of cyclo-ing around District...
341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
The two-story Binh Tay Market is an impossible-to-miss Chinatown landmark on the edge of Ho Chi Minh City's District Six; it boasts a distinctive Chinese-inspired clock tower, yet it was a French patron who financed the construction of the market...
Phường 7, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
We spent our last day in Ho Chi Minh City with Geoffrey Deetz, a restaurateur and foodie from Oakland, California, who has lived in Vietnam for the past decade and operates the wonderful Black Cat Cafe. He and his Vietnamese girlfriend took us on...
Make sure you look inside that coconut as you may find one of the best desserts in Vietnam - Rau Câu dừa. This refreshing dessert is simply coconut jelly and custard made with agar agar. It is typically served in a coconut shell and often you see...
38 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Arriving at the Deck Saigon, a restaurant in District Two on the Saigon River, is often one of the highlights of an evening here—many customers come by boat directly from District One to dock right at the restaurant’s waterside steps....
