Hawaiian Island Hoppin'
Collected by Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert
Eat, drink and adventure your way through three of Hawaii's most enticing islands. Here's a quick to-do list of great experiences on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island.
Save Place
‘Akaka Falls, Hawaii 96720, USA
I call this the "postcard shot." Akaka Falls resides in the appropriately named Akaka Falls State Park, which is just a short car ride from the town of Hilo on the Big Island. Park the car for a small fee (based on the number of passengers and...
Save Place
Kapiolani Loop, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
For a tourist destination in the US, Queens Bath is pretty unique. And by unique I'm not referring to the cool rock formations, or the dramatic waves that come crashing in from all directions. No, I mean it's unique because it's kinda dangerous if...
Save Place
177 Makaala St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Winter snow can frost the tallest peak in Hawaii, technically measuring 13,800 feet. In fact, Mauna Kea holds the world record at 33,500 feet tall when measured from its submerged base to its summit (compared with Everest's 29,000 feet)! The...
Save Place
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Save Place
Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
While making your way through Kokee State Park on a Harley, there are about a dozen places for that perfect vacation photo. But this particular lookout, with the dramatic lighting and the epic view down toward the Na'Pali Coast, overshadows the...
Save Place
Lahaina, HI, USA
On my recent trip to Maui the first thing I did was sign up for a surf class. Surfing has been on my bucket list for years and I couldn't have asked for a better locale to put my balancing skills to the test. Our instructors were Dustin and...
Save Place
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Save Place
27-999 Mamalahoa Hwy, Pepeekeo, HI 96783, USA
What's Shakin' is a fantastic local food spot located outside of Hilo, on the Big Island, along what is labeled the 'Pepe'ekeo Scenic Drive.' They are known for their fresher-than-fresh smoothies, but also boast a menu that'll appease even the...
Save Place
27-717 Mamalahoa Hwy, Papaikou, HI 96781, USA
I did indeed find a money tree. However, our parents were absolutely correct in that money does not, in fact, grow on it. If you care to see for yourself, venture to the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden just north of Hilo and check it out.
Save Place
Thurston Lava Tube, Hawaii 96778, USA
There are numerous sites to explore within Volcanoes National Park, but the Thurston Lava Tube is certainly one of the most dramatic. Located at stop #6, exploring the tube is an easy half-hour walk to and through the extinct lava conduit.
Save Place
The ire of Mount Kilauea reforges the world before visitors' eyes. Nicknamed "the World's Only Drive-In Volcano," it’s produced serious lava every day since 1983 with no signs of stopping. Pele—the fire goddess who lives here,...
Save Place
Hakalau, HI 96728, USA
While on the Big Island, we found lots of beaches and parks that were labeled and easy to find. But the place we liked the most, because we found it accidentally, didn't even really have a name. When I told some locals about it, they swore we were...
Save Place
Volcano, HI, USA
Why I was so surprised to find a food truck in the village of Volcano outside of Volcano National Park, I'm not sure. All I know is that it was one of the many culinary surprises on the Big Island. This truck was packed with all kinds of wonderful...
Save Place
Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii 96778, USA
If you find the Cape Kumukahi Light, as it's labeled, be sure to not expect a true "lighthouse." We made our way to the corner of 132 and 137, and then continued on down Kapoho Kumakahi Lighthouse Road expecting something great. It's literally a...
Save Place
We stayed in Hilo—hot, wet, and tropical Hilo—in a rented, Japanese-style house. Since I'm an astronomy nerd, I had to take the tour up to the observatories on Mauna Kea—way up on the top of the Big Island. The van trip was fun and educational,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
- 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
- 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High