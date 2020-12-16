Hawaii trip
Collected by Nancy Zizic
Collecting materials on Hawaii for June/July 2014 Trip
Save Place
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
Save Place
The Galapagos Islands are known around the world for the famous, endemic wildlife found there. An amazing eighty-percent of all land-based animals on the archipelago are only found there, thanks to its isolation from the rest of the world. Of all...
Save Place
North Seymour Island, Ecuador
The magnificent frigatebird soars above the waters of the Galapagos, terrifying fish everywhere it goes, stopping just long enough to puff out its chest to impress the opposite sex. The frigatebird is notable for its tremendous size, ability to...
Save Place
Isabela Island, Ecuador
The landscape of northern Isabela Island is remarkable. This terrain, between Punta Albemarle and Punta Vicente Roca is some of the most remarkable in all of the Galapagos Islands, and often missed by folks spying birds, turtles, and sea lions...
Save Place
Marchena Island, Ecuador
Our cruise ship came equipped with a number of dinghies that we used to land at various islands, chase dolphins, and take us out on snorkeling trips. Riding these rubber beasts was good fun, especially when traversing rough water, and they allowed...
Save Place
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
The lagoon near Punta Espinoza is a little slice of heaven, especially if you're a sea turtle looking for a place to catch a few rays. We saw no fewer than a dozen turtles playing in the calm waters of the lagoon, a far cry from the tumultuous...
Save Place
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Brilliant sunsets and sunrises chased us around the Galapagos, with one of the best falling upon us on the gorgeous island of Fernandina. A great sunset on its own is one thing, but when combined with a truly stunning landscape, it becomes...
Save Place
After five very active days on our Galapagos expedition, we skipped the opportunity to take a hike in Puerto Egas and instead decided to relax on the beach. A sea lion had similar ideas and plopped herself right down next to my daughter's towel...
Save Place
Group shots aren't usually my cup of tea—I'm not a selfie guy, either—but when you're in a location as spectacular as the Galapagos, everyone is game for a snap or two (except me, of course—I'm behind the camera). This was taken after our group...
Save Place
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25