Hawaii
Collected by Peter Jost
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
This historic nature park has gardens, cultural sites, and a waterfall that empties into a pool visitors can swim in. Don’t miss botanical specialist David Orr’s monthly full moon walks, which showcase plants that bloom at night. — Hoku Haiku ...
Honolulu, HI, USA
There's a certain kind of peace that one feels when basking in the Waikiki sun. You go there, banana daiquiri on one hand, and a trusty old camera on the other. You capture the moment and say to yourself, "ahh...this is paradise."
An unexpected ethnic cuisine in Honolulu can be found at Soul de Cuba. Not only is a taste of Cuba available, but the restaurant serves up amazing food! My favorite lunch item is the pan con bistec - a simple beef sandwich with just the right...
Royal Hawaiian Center, 2233 Kalakaua Ave Suite 304, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Satisfy your sushi cravings at Doraku Sushi. This reasonably-priced Japanese restaurant's owner is the son of Benihana's founder and located on busy Kalakaua Avenue—right in the middle of the action. Feast your eyes on this ahi poke: local tuna,...
Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
If there is one geological formation that represents the island of Oahu, and perhaps the entire state of Hawaii, it is Diamond Head. This crater, formed about 300,000 years ago, prominently sits right next to Waikiki and makes its way into many...
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
A renowned group of Hawaiian watermen worked on the Waikiki beaches during the first half of the 20th century. These "Beachboys" shared their culture, aloha, and intimate knowledge of the ocean—and led the revival of traditional aquatic...
226 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For a beautiful and tasteful evening out, Roy's Restaurant prepares extraordinary meals. The Hawaiian fused flavors are inspired by Asian cuisine with local aloha. This Lakanilau roll is made with fine ingredients and the presentation is...
66-087 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Shave ice is a big deal on O'ahu and Matsumoto is the place to go. Established in 1951 as a grocery store they now serve shave ice and sell T shirts. Crowds line up for the many tropical flavors including guava, lychee, mango and passion fruit. I...
900 S Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
I expected a museum of Pacific Island Art when I first heard that Honolulu had an art museum. Imagine my surprise when I found Monet and Van Gogh among the fascinating collections of work gathered at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Much larger than it...
49-479 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
For an out of the way place to enjoy a lazy day, head to the Kualoa Regional Park. The open spaces allow for unbelievable views of the Koolau Mountains and the Chinaman's Hat (Mokolii) Island. It is also a great place to bring a picnic lunch, play...
2424 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Every afternoon about 5:30 PM, islanders and connoisseurs of sunsets arrange themselves at their favorite beach side vantage point on the west and south shores of Oahu for a chance to see the legendary “green flash”. In all of my years of living...
67 Kupahu St, Waialua, HI 96791, USA
Hawaii is the only state in the United States with the right climate to grow and harvest cacao beans, yet there are few growers on the islands. Grown on Oahu's north shore, Waialua Estate is one of the few to harvest cacao from a single estate,...
1515 Wilder Ave, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
At first glance the small little market open on Thursday evenings at St. Clements Parish in the Makiki neighborhood of Honolulu does not seem like much to stop for. However, I often took friends there or pointed them in that directions for a...
49 Kihapai St, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
The minute I opened the door to Oliver in Kailua, I said to myself: "If I had a boyfriend right now, he would be spoiled with gifts from this place." The quaint quarters betray the well organized and perfectly matched assortment of items in this...
41-95 Kalanianaʻole Hwy, Waimanalo, HI 96795, USA
Oahu is notorious for being the crowded island. The island where no secluded beach exists. Sadly, it can be true but rent a car and go exploring. I can't say I found this beach on my own but rather I asked a local. My fiancé and I were on...
Lanikai Beach is no secret to the locals, or to tourists, as it is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world, and it's arguably the best beach on the island of Oahu. Chances are that if you're visiting Hawaii then you're probably on...
53 - 360 Kamehameha Hwy, Hauula, HI 96717, USA
A trip to the North Shore is a must for any visitor on Oahu. It is an easy day trip from Honolulu or Waikiki to swing around Hawaii Kai up the windward (east) side of the island and make several stops along the way. The best shrimp in Hawaii is up...
Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Sunbathing—throwing down a towel, propping up a beach umbrella, and idly sifting sand through your toes—remains one of the greatest pleasures of visiting Hawaii. Lanikai beach on Oahu ranks as one of the world’s best, inspiring devotion with its...
Pearl Harbor, HI 96701, USA
Every December 7 at Pearl Harbor, there is a memorial to those who died in the awful attacks that day in 1941. Survivors gather here, though fewer every year remain alive. Oil still rises from where the USS Arizona lies in the harbor. The horrific...
4055 Pāpū Cir, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Though gated, this natural, salt water pool offers excellent views of Diamondhead, Oahu, and a quiet atmosphere.
