Hawaii
Collected by Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
[Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground]. The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked...
Save Place
100 Hanauma Bay Rd, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
When you think of tropical islands, cocoa often comes to mind. But have you ever tried Koko, as in "Koko Crater"? This former Army outpost on Oahu just east of Honolulu is 1048 steps of vertical torture. It opened just a few years ago to the...
Save Place
Honolulu, HI 96744, USA
This used to be the old highway to get from the leeward to the windward side of the island. It was literally built into the side of a mountain and was barely hanging on. It’s now been replaced with a proper 4 lane highway complete with a tunnel,...
Save Place
2801-N2 Lā-'ī Rd, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Waikiki and the North Shore get most of the attention on the island of Oahu, and for good reason. Oahu is the surfing capital of the world and has something to offer every skill level, but hiking on the island of Oahu is one of its best-kept...
Save Place
364 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
The grand koa wood staircase was shining with a new coat of oil as the focal point of the room; it’s beautiful curves lead the eye gently from the second floor down to the first floor. Men and women dressed in ornate gowns and neck-restricting...
Save Place
4055 Pāpū Cir, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
If you're interested in architecture, design, or Islamic art, Doris Duke's Shangri La is for you! Don't be fooled by the simple facade; the interior of the home as well as the views from the gardens are spectacular! Islamic art from all over the...
Save Place
1 Keolani Pl, Kahului, HI 96732, USA
I usually prefer to hike, wander, explore...and would absolutely NOT consider a helicopter tour. However, Maui was my exception, and for one day I chose to be a "tourist" rather than a traveler...it was worth it. I'd heard that much of Maui is...
Save Place
Poelua Bay HI 96793, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Located on Maui’s northern tip, the Nakalele Blowhole is known for its watery explosions, which often shoot nearly 100 feet in the air. To reach the blowhole, you need to hike up a long incline from the road, so wear sensible shoes and go at...
Save Place
HI-440, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
The island of Lana'i is one of the last places in Hawaii where you can still have a beach to yourself. In fact, on the northern and eastern coastlines, you have a better chance of finding deer tracks in the sand than a trace of human footprints....
Save Place
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Save Place
Keanae Rd, Hawaii 96708, USA
The world-famous Road to Hana hugs a jagged black lava shore. Just past mile marker 16 lies the Keanae Peninsula, where visitors can explore a traditional village, a stone church from 1856, and vast taro fields. The peninsula itself was formed by...
Save Place
Kapoho Tide Pools, Hawaii 96778, USA
The Kapoho Tide Pools are a distinct and different seaside phenomena. The pools stretch nearly a mile down the beach and reach into the sea. The pools are spring fed with fresh water and filled by the rising tide. The interesting geography of the...
Save Place
74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...
Save Place
75-5815 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Originally an Alaskan favorite, Humpy's has a satellite location on the Big Island in Kona. The open-air restaurant serves up the same great food with a speciality of seafood. The fish tacos will wow tastebuds, as will most of the menu. Humpy's...
Save Place
Waipio Valley, Hawaii 96727, USA
Seeing the Big Island by air will have you sitting on the edge your seat anticipating what will turn up around the next mountain or valley. Waipio Valley, one of the most beautiful areas on the Island, is best seen from the air to really get a...
Save Place
75-5669 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Kona coffee is famous around the world as one of Hawaii's best known products. The relatively small coffee growing area on the Big Island of Hawaii produces only a small fraction of the world's coffee beans. The limited production makes Hawaii...
Save Place
Waialua, HI 96791, USA
Ancient Hawaiians believed their souls would leap into the spirit world from this lava shoreline on the western tip of Oahu. These days, people jump off here in gliders instead, soaking up views of the Waiʻanae coast to the south, Mokuleʻia to the...
Save Place
1815 Kalanianaole Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Carlsmith Beach Park in Hilo is known for turtles that hang out in the shallow turquoise water close to shore. Visitors can walk onto the rocks and simply look into the water to see a turtle. These magnificent creatures abound in Hawaii....
Save Place
State Hwy 160, Hōnaunau, HI 96726, USA
Catch a glimpse of what Hawaii looked like before European contact. An unmissable destination for culture buffs, this sacred area stretches along the lava flats of the Big Island's western coast. Behind a massive wall stands an ancient pu'uhonua...
Save Place
Kalapana - Kapoho Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
Pele is the Hawaiian goddess of fire, lightning, wind, and volcanoes. Her power still holds the imagination of people in Hawaii today as legends suggest that taking rocks from her home on the island of Hawaii will lead to bad luck. She is said to...
Save Place
Pearl Harbor, HI 96701, USA
Every December 7 at Pearl Harbor, there is a memorial to those who died in the awful attacks that day in 1941. Survivors gather here, though fewer every year remain alive. Oil still rises from where the USS Arizona lies in the harbor. The horrific...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever