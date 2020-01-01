Hawaii
Collected by Katie Earnest
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
This adorable structure built in 1930 shelters a microbrew pub. Start with one of its classic beers, like a malty lager or a dark Bavarian-style brew called Black Limousine. Kauai Beer Company (KBC) also serves kombucha on tap and root beer, both...
Tunnels Beach, Hawaii 96746, USA
True paradise in Ha'ena on N Shore Kauai
82-1140 Meli Road #102, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Instead of purchasing some Big Island Bees Honey up the road at a coffee farm, I decided to make the trip directly to Big Island Bees. It was late in the afternoon and Kevin was the only staff person around when I encountered the extremely well...
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Waimea, HI 96743, United States
Manta Pavilion & Wine Bar is the perfect way to end the day on the Island of Hawaii. An interesting enomatic wine dispenser keeps an impressive selection of beautiful wines from around the world available by the glass. But don't let the fancy...
Old Puako Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Perhaps Hapuna Beach Cabins are not living in the lap of luxury, but when hotels start to bore you and camping in a tent doesn’t quite appeal either, consider giving the cabins at this beach a go. The accommodations are quite rustic and bedding...
