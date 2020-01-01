Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hawaii

Collected by Succubus
List View
Map View
Save Place

Pu'uhonua O Hōnaunau National Historical Park

State Hwy 160, Hōnaunau, HI 96726, USA
Catch a glimpse of what Hawaii looked like before European contact. An unmissable destination for culture buffs, this sacred area stretches along the lava flats of the Big Island's western coast. Behind a massive wall stands an ancient pu'uhonua...
More Details >
Save Place

Maui Brewing Co.

605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
More Details >
Save Place

Da Poke Shack

This tiny joint on the Big Island serves what many consider the planet's best poke (raw-fish salad). In fact, Yelp ranked it No. 1 among America's top 100 places to eat in 2014. Go traditional with just salt, limu kohu (seaweed),...
More Details >
Save Place

Polynesian Culture Center

55-370 Kamehameha Hwy, Laie, HI 96762, USA
When you're ready to see more of Oahu than just Waikiki, spend a day at the Polynesian Cultural Center. This Mormon-owned (but non-proselytizing) cultural center employs many BYU Hawaii students (the campus is next door), and takes pride in having...
More Details >
Save Place

Kalalau Valley

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
At the end of the 11-mile Kalalau Trail lies the most perfectest beach. Gorgeous 360 degree views of cliffs and ocean, fine white sand, natural waterfall for your bathing and hydration needs, tropical fruit ripe for the picking, sea caves, and...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World