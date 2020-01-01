Hawaii
Collected by Tracey Argue
Kealakekua Bay, South Kona, HI 96704, USA
Snorkeling and diving in the bay is awesome. Many colorful fish, corals, and the bonus this trip was seeing the dolphins swimming right next to us and our boat....
75-5744 Alii Dr #21, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a reasonably priced Island eatery, Kona Canoe Club has pupus (appetizers), salads, sandwiches, burgers, fish & chips, and several local entrees. The location is phenomenal for sunset and every dish is served with aloha!
74-5035 Queen Kaahumanu Hwy #d, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
With so many coffees to choose from, it will be hard to choose what to bring home. Coffee is great souvenir and all the shops and farms offer their beans and grounds along with coffee mugs, tshirts, and other souvenir items. Kona Coffee and Tea...
75-5815 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Originally an Alaskan favorite, Humpy's has a satellite location on the Big Island in Kona. The open-air restaurant serves up the same great food with a speciality of seafood. The fish tacos will wow tastebuds, as will most of the menu. Humpy's...
75-5805 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a little Mexican flare on the Big Island, Rosa's Cantina in Kailua-Kona fries up fajitas, tostadas, tamales, and tacos while the sun dips into the ocean and the palm trees gently sway. After sunset, the cantina lights up the night with music...
75-5744 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Both Hilo and Kona have quaint downtown areas with small shops and cafes. Kona has been updated more recently to accommodate travelers who predominantly stay on the Kona side of the Big Island. With coffee shops, restaurants like the Kona Canoe...
75-5663 Palani Rd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A little peckish for lunch, I dropped in at Splashers on a recommendation from a street artist on Alii Drive. Though I was on my own, I quickly felt embraced by the local aloha and friendly atmosphere of the restaurant. I people watched - a group...
75-5828 Kahakai Rd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Where Kahakai Road and Alii Drive meet, adjacent to Java on the Rock in Kailua-Kona, lies a small open space where a few perfect palm trees sway next to Pacific, as it ebbs and flows. Kailua-Kona has a perfect view of sunset each day—an evening on...
