Hawaii

Collected by Timothy Cassese
Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park

Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Tunnels Beach

Tunnels Beach, Hawaii 96746, USA
True paradise in Ha'ena on N Shore Kauai
Wailua Falls

Maalo Rd, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Although on the Garden Isle of Kauai there are countless waterfalls, my personal favorite is Wailua Falls near Lihue. I've viewed the falls from helicopter as well as driven to the overlook; however, this image, what I would consider the perfect...
Hanalei Bay

Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
Queens Bath

Kapiolani Loop, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
For a tourist destination in the US, Queens Bath is pretty unique. And by unique I'm not referring to the cool rock formations, or the dramatic waves that come crashing in from all directions. No, I mean it's unique because it's kinda dangerous if...
Spouting Horn Scenic Lookout

Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
You can get close, but it's probably not a good idea to tempt the Spouting Horn along the Poipu coast of Kauai. The blow hole spouts water up to 50 feet when the surf allows, stunning daring viewers who are too close and amusing those far away.
Anini Beach

3838 Wyllie Rd, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
If you want big waves or big cliffs, head to the Napali Coast. If you want white sand and gentle ripples, a more relaxed beach, lay your towel down at Anini Beach on the North Shore. Sometimes the wind picks up a bit, but put on a mask and snorkel...
Kokee State Park

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
While making your way through Kokee State Park on a Harley, there are about a dozen places for that perfect vacation photo. But this particular lookout, with the dramatic lighting and the epic view down toward the Na'Pali Coast, overshadows the...
‘Akaka Falls

‘Akaka Falls, Hawaii 96720, USA
I call this the "postcard shot." Akaka Falls resides in the appropriately named Akaka Falls State Park, which is just a short car ride from the town of Hilo on the Big Island. Park the car for a small fee (based on the number of passengers and...
