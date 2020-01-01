hawaii
41-037 Wailea St, Waimānalo, HI 96795, USA
A trip on Oahu's windward side to the North Shore is not complete without a stop at the yellow Shrimp Shack. Two wonderful women operate this truck and serve up locally sourced fresh shrimp and other delicious food. As a warning, the meals are...
1329 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Bring your taste buds and your sense of culinary adventure to Sushi Izakaya Gaku. Izakaya means "sake shop." This shop is full of beautiful seafood and a more social dining environment than traditional restaurants. Dishes, prepared right in front...
2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
In Honolulu, just a couple blocks off Kalakaua Avenue sits the Outrigger Reef on the Beach hotel. The open-air lobby with several shops on the ground floor and a tropical garden near the entry make this hotel a quieter and beautiful place to stay...
Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
If there is one geological formation that represents the island of Oahu, and perhaps the entire state of Hawaii, it is Diamond Head. This crater, formed about 300,000 years ago, prominently sits right next to Waikiki and makes its way into many...
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
3666 Kuiloko Rd, Eleele, HI 96705, USA
Kauai is stunning on the ground, but in the air, it's spectacular. The island's small size becomes its strength as you're able to experience its beauty from afar (pun intended) and can soak up so much more than you could on foot. Head down to the...
37 Manoa Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
One of the shortest and usually easiest hikes on Oahu is on the Manoa Falls Trail. The trailhead is easy to find, with the Rainbow's End Snack Shop nearby. The trail can be a little treacherous in wet weather. The muddy path becomes quite slick. A...
Kaanapali, HI 96761, USA
Hawaii is a paradise in so many ways. For me, as a devotee of tropical fruit, there was no better place to sample strange tropical delights than on the beach in Maui. Fruit stands are abundant here. Lychee? Hairy but delightful. Dragon fruit? Hot...
Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Trade winds and a casual stroll down Front Street in Lahaina not only decrease the stress and anxiety that most people flee from when arriving on Maui, the fresh air and ambient temperatures allow visitors to see that world in all the shades and...
889 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
For a little bit of southern Americana (minus the Hawaiian flare of most Maui restaurants), visit Bubba Gump’s Shrimp Company in Lahaina. The restaurant provides good food with an excellent view right on the water where sea turtles bob in the surf...
Front St, Lahaina, HI, USA
A quaint small town, Lahaina indulges visitors in magnificent sunsets. But the Maui town is more than just beaches and pretty evening skies. There is no better way to get to know Lahaina than strolling down the streets, sample a few restaurants...
Honolua Bay, Hawaii 96761, USA
Honolua Bay is a special place. Situated at nearly the most northwestern part of Maui, it is a surfer's paradise or a snorkeler's dream, depending on the swells and seasons. Throughout Maui's winter months, this wave produces some of the most...
2365 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
An alluring beach, sumptuous spa, glorious views, and an aquatic playground with five freeform pools and a thrilling waterslide.
4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
[Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground]. The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked...
2525 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In an island area of West Maui that draws many transplants and seasonal employees, Dale Simonson’s longevity at 40 years behind a bar is amazing. But top that with his expertise at making tropical drinks and his friendly attitude and the Tiki Bar...
Lahaina, HI, USA
On my recent trip to Maui the first thing I did was sign up for a surf class. Surfing has been on my bucket list for years and I couldn't have asked for a better locale to put my balancing skills to the test. Our instructors were Dustin and...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located along the Kāʻanapali Boardwalk, this breezy, open-air beach bar celebrates all that’s authentically Hawaiian. The menu is full of freshly caught Hawaii fish, chicken and pork from local ranchers, and produce grown on more than 40...
345 Keawe St # 304, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Poke (pronounced POH-kay) is not only a staple of Hawaiian cuisine, it's also a favorite of diners needing a meal on the run. These bite-sized chunks of raw fish are seasoned with everything from soy sauce to seaweed, and you won't find a luau or...
600 Office Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Sansei offers what just might be Maui’s best sushi—a hotly contested title on an island with such rich Japanese roots. Housed in a plantation-style building, the restaurant lands on the contemporary side of things, offering creative...
Kapalua Coastal Trail, Kapalua, HI 96761, USA
Kapalua Coastal Trail in Maui is one of my favorite and most accessible hikes. Stacks of sharp, twisted lava crags at Hawea Point and Makaluapuna Point (also known as “Dragon’s Teeth”) that resemble a fantasy landscape from Game...
