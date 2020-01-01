Where are you going?
Hawaii 2015

Collected by Stacy Green
Kayak Kauai

It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park

Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Hanalei Pier

Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from...
Waimea Canyon State Park

Often described as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, this 10-mile-long Kauai valley is a kaleidoscopic array of scarlet earth, verdant valleys, and raw volcanic crags. Bands of color streak the corrugated landscape, each representing a different...
Monday Market

3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy #1005, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
There's nothing fancy about the Monday afternoon farmers market in Lihue. It's in the Kmart parking lot. But it's definitely local. Folks set up folding tables and sell their guavas, avocados, birds of paradise flowers, and yes, bananas. Kids buy...
Tunnels Beach

Tunnels Beach, Hawaii 96746, USA
True paradise in Ha'ena on N Shore Kauai
The Garden at Common Ground

4900 Kuawa Rd, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The hedge out front spells, "Aloha" and the open air cafe welcomes visitors to a very Kauai brunch. Gardens full of seasonal vegetables surround the cafe. Diners in shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses sip Akamai juices and dine on lamb burgers and...
Hanalei Bay

Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
Lihue

Puhi, HI 96766, USA
We knew our 5-year-old would like the train. We didn't know he'd get to drive it. But he did. And we all got to feed the resident goats.
Hanauma Bay

Hanauma Bay, Hawaii 96825, USA
Hawaii's waters boast an exciting wealth of biodiversity, accessible with a swimsuit and a snorkel. The rocky shores of Richardson Beach on the Big Island are a favorite jumping-off point for humans and sea turtles alike, while the island’s...
Kauai Multiuse Path(Ke Ala Hele Makalae)

Kauai Multiuse Path(Ke Ala Hele Makalae), Hawaii, USA
Ke Ala Hele Makalae, “the path that goes by the coast,” may be one of the most beautiful and expensive bike paths on the planet. At about $5M a mile, it is worth every bit of effort to explore the entire seven miles. When complete, the trail will...
Outfitters Kauai

2827A Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
A splendid way to idle away the hours in Kauai. Outfitters Kauai, based on the south side of the island, provided an excellent outing starting with bobbing kayaks in a bay of the Pacific ocean, then winding into the Haul'ia River where the ocean...
Wailua Falls

Maalo Rd, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Although on the Garden Isle of Kauai there are countless waterfalls, my personal favorite is Wailua Falls near Lihue. I've viewed the falls from helicopter as well as driven to the overlook; however, this image, what I would consider the perfect...
Koke`e State Park

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
Koke'e State Park is home to Kauai's Waimea Canyon, the Grand Canyon of the Pacific. It's easy access by road makes it a popular tourist spot. There is a network of roads and trails with otherworldly vistas that dazzle. If you're looking for a...
Hanalei Farmer's Market

5-5016 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Opened for just a few hours on Saturday morning, this farmer's market gives you everything you need to start your Kauai day: shell jewelry souvenirs, coconuts juice from actual coconuts, and Hawaiian print shirts.
Salt Pond Park

Eleele, HI 96705, USA
With over thirty beaches ringing Kauai, it's hard to have a favorite. Salt Pond is right up there for me. Named for its traditional Hawaiian salt collecting ponds, this beach is protected by an outside reef which makes it great for kids and...
Anini Beach

3838 Wyllie Rd, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
If you want big waves or big cliffs, head to the Napali Coast. If you want white sand and gentle ripples, a more relaxed beach, lay your towel down at Anini Beach on the North Shore. Sometimes the wind picks up a bit, but put on a mask and snorkel...
Catamaran Kahanu

4353 Waialo Rd, Eleele, HI 96705, USA
We were on a small zodiac and got real close to the migrating whales, it was a wonderful experience
Lumahai Beach

HI-560, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
With sand between your toes and frothy waves running over your tired feet, enjoying a long walk on the beach with your beau is about as romantic as life can get. Many hotels make it easy on couples, thanks to their convenient waterfront location,...
Kalalau Valley

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
At the end of the 11-mile Kalalau Trail lies the most perfectest beach. Gorgeous 360 degree views of cliffs and ocean, fine white sand, natural waterfall for your bathing and hydration needs, tropical fruit ripe for the picking, sea caves, and...
Yellowfish Trading Co

5-5161 Kuhio Hwy e104, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
The vintage hula girls were a little hard to find. They were hidden in a glass case behind stores Tiki tableware, vintage Hawaiian shirts, surfer postcards, and flour sack towels. Nevertheless, the ladies hula-ed at delicate touch amidst...
