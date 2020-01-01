Where are you going?
Collected by Monica Plata
Maunawili

Maunawili, HI 96734, USA
Eons of running water are responsible for Hawaii’s escarpments and canyons. After a rainfall, innocuous streams, pools, and waterfalls can swell to impressive sizes. For an easy hike, walk along the Maunawili Falls trail on Oahu to glimpse the...
Laniakea Beach

Laniakea Beach, North Shore, HI 96712, USA
More commonly known as Turtle Beach, this Oahu North Shore cove often attracts honu, aka Chelonia mydas, the largest of the hard-shelled sea turtles. These big, friendly giants can reach 400 pounds as adults and are herbivorous, feeding primarily...
Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

2005 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Magic Island

Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Ala Moana Beach Park is a long skinny thread of land on the beachfront between Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. The atmosphere is much calmer than Waikiki, though large events are often held at the Park—like the Floating Lantern Memorial and the...
Soul De Cuba Cafe

An unexpected ethnic cuisine in Honolulu can be found at Soul de Cuba. Not only is a taste of Cuba available, but the restaurant serves up amazing food! My favorite lunch item is the pan con bistec - a simple beef sandwich with just the right...
RumFire

2255 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For an evening out that includes tropical concoctions, a brilliant sunset venue, a warm and passionate atmosphere, and a beachside locale in Waikiki, I enjoy spending an evening at RumFire at the Sheraton Hotel. The people watching is plentiful...
Manoa Falls

37 Manoa Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
One of the shortest and usually easiest hikes on Oahu is on the Manoa Falls Trail. The trailhead is easy to find, with the Rainbow's End Snack Shop nearby. The trail can be a little treacherous in wet weather. The muddy path becomes quite slick. A...
Leonard's Bakery

933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
The Portuguese sure know their desserts. If you’re a fan of the Belem tart, you’ll love what they’ve done for Hawaii. Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu makes malasadas, a light balled form of the doughnut. After an overnight flight from Sydney to ...
Waikiki in Photos

Honolulu, HI, USA
There's a certain kind of peace that one feels when basking in the Waikiki sun. You go there, banana daiquiri on one hand, and a trusty old camera on the other. You capture the moment and say to yourself, "ahh...this is paradise."
Hanauma Bay

Hanauma Bay, Hawaii 96825, USA
Hawaii's waters boast an exciting wealth of biodiversity, accessible with a swimsuit and a snorkel. The rocky shores of Richardson Beach on the Big Island are a favorite jumping-off point for humans and sea turtles alike, while the island’s...
Lucky Belly

50 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Craft cocktails and modern Asian cuisine reign at this hip noodle bar in Honolulu's Chinatown. Dig into a bowl of ramen, garnished with sesame seeds, green onion, ginger, a soft egg, and wakame (dried seaweed). From there, things get lively with...
Fumi's Kahuku Shrimp

56-777 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
If you're in Oahu's North Shore area, stop for lunch at Fumi's Kahuku Shrimp truck — it's the one with a mural of a gigantic, rearing shrimp. They're not rock-bottom cheap, but you get a lot for your money; $13 gets you a plate piled high with...
More Details >

