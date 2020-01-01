Hawaii
Collected by Mariah Kemmer
2877 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Some of the best snorkeling we did on Oahu didn't cost a cent—including Sans Souci Beach, a walkable distance from the Waikiki hotels and close to the aquarium. But why pay to get into the aquarium when you can wade right into the water and see...
Pearl Harbor, HI 96701, USA
Every December 7 at Pearl Harbor, there is a memorial to those who died in the awful attacks that day in 1941. Survivors gather here, though fewer every year remain alive. Oil still rises from where the USS Arizona lies in the harbor. The horrific...
1 Arizona Memorial Pl, Honolulu, HI 96818, USA
Every year on December 7, survivors from the attacks on Pearl Harbor gather as the faces of remembrance. A ship's whistle is blown, flowers are thrown to the sea, the missing man formation flies overhead, the President makes a statement of...
11 Arizona Memorial Dr, Honolulu, HI 96818, USA
The USS Bowfin earned the nickname "The Pearl Harbor Avenger" when it started service one year after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Now docked in the harbor as a museum, visitors can walk through the attack submarine and imagine what events...
Hanauma Bay, Hawaii 96825, USA
Hawaii's waters boast an exciting wealth of biodiversity, accessible with a swimsuit and a snorkel. The rocky shores of Richardson Beach on the Big Island are a favorite jumping-off point for humans and sea turtles alike, while the island’s...
Honolulu, HI 96744, USA
This used to be the old highway to get from the leeward to the windward side of the island. It was literally built into the side of a mountain and was barely hanging on. It’s now been replaced with a proper 4 lane highway complete with a tunnel,...
226 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
A trip to Hawaii is all about getting out on the water, even for just an afternoon or evening. There are plenty of touristy booze cruises operating from Waikiki, but the Na Hoku II is an outstanding value even before you figure in the...
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Ala Moana Beach Park is a long skinny thread of land on the beachfront between Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. The atmosphere is much calmer than Waikiki, though large events are often held at the Park—like the Floating Lantern Memorial and the...
2335 Kalakaua Ave #116, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The vibe in Waikiki is the most frenetic of all the spots in the islands, but there is an escape. The scene at the current iteration of the classic Hawaiian hangout, Duke's, is a step back even by Oahu standards. Best approached via the beach to...
Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
The Pali Puka trail is a short distance, but the trail was much more exposed and challenging to negotiate than the length of path suggests. The trail is hidden beyond the parking lot at the Nuuanu Pali Lookout and follows along the ridge line of...
37 Manoa Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
One of the shortest and usually easiest hikes on Oahu is on the Manoa Falls Trail. The trailhead is easy to find, with the Rainbow's End Snack Shop nearby. The trail can be a little treacherous in wet weather. The muddy path becomes quite slick. A...
