59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
53 - 360 Kamehameha Hwy, Hauula, HI 96717, USA
A trip to the North Shore is a must for any visitor on Oahu. It is an easy day trip from Honolulu or Waikiki to swing around Hawaii Kai up the windward (east) side of the island and make several stops along the way. The best shrimp in Hawaii is up...
Lanikai Beach is no secret to the locals, or to tourists, as it is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world, and it's arguably the best beach on the island of Oahu. Chances are that if you're visiting Hawaii then you're probably on...
100 Hanauma Bay Rd, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
When you think of tropical islands, cocoa often comes to mind. But have you ever tried Koko, as in "Koko Crater"? This former Army outpost on Oahu just east of Honolulu is 1048 steps of vertical torture. It opened just a few years ago to the...
100 Holomoana St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Sometimes the very weight of the expenditures each day on a vacation can cloud the enjoyment of the locale. So from time to time, I will share little gems to make your trip better. Lunch buffet at the Hawaii Prince Hotel in Waikiki is impressive....
49-560 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA
Why would a local visit a tourist attraction? Because Kualoa is a beautiful escape and a place to appreciate Hawaiian culture. Building sprees that began in the early 1900s spread across Hawaii with no concern for desecrating places of cultural...
Kailua, HI, USA
Kailua Beach is always named one of the best beaches in the world. It has the most deliciously soft sand, gentle surf, and maybe a turtle ( honu) to swim with. Kailua Beach is actually many beaches. For a fascinating study on ancient beach names,...
2424 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Every afternoon about 5:30 PM, islanders and connoisseurs of sunsets arrange themselves at their favorite beach side vantage point on the west and south shores of Oahu for a chance to see the legendary “green flash”. In all of my years of living...
2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
In Honolulu, just a couple blocks off Kalakaua Avenue sits the Outrigger Reef on the Beach hotel. The open-air lobby with several shops on the ground floor and a tropical garden near the entry make this hotel a quieter and beautiful place to stay...
