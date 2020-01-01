hawaii
Collected by Peggy McElgunn
2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
In Honolulu, just a couple blocks off Kalakaua Avenue sits the Outrigger Reef on the Beach hotel. The open-air lobby with several shops on the ground floor and a tropical garden near the entry make this hotel a quieter and beautiful place to stay...
55-370 Kamehameha Hwy, Laie, HI 96762, USA
When you're ready to see more of Oahu than just Waikiki, spend a day at the Polynesian Cultural Center. This Mormon-owned (but non-proselytizing) cultural center employs many BYU Hawaii students (the campus is next door), and takes pride in having...
Pearl Harbor, HI 96701, USA
Every December 7 at Pearl Harbor, there is a memorial to those who died in the awful attacks that day in 1941. Survivors gather here, though fewer every year remain alive. Oil still rises from where the USS Arizona lies in the harbor. The horrific...
2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
This elegant mall bridges glitzy Kalakaua Avenue and up-and-coming Kuhio Avenue. Its heart: a treehouse in an enormous Indian banyan tree. The tree was planted around 1850 and briefly owned by Queen Emma; at one point, one of its tree houses...
2005 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Royal Hawaiian Center, 2233 Kalakaua Ave Suite 304, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Satisfy your sushi cravings at Doraku Sushi. This reasonably-priced Japanese restaurant's owner is the son of Benihana's founder and located on busy Kalakaua Avenue—right in the middle of the action. Feast your eyes on this ahi poke: local tuna,...
2424 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Every afternoon about 5:30 PM, islanders and connoisseurs of sunsets arrange themselves at their favorite beach side vantage point on the west and south shores of Oahu for a chance to see the legendary “green flash”. In all of my years of living...
78-6772 Makenawai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a rare and wonderfully crafted chocolate experience on the Big Island, visitors who book a tour of the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Farm will learn about the chocolate making process from growing and harvesting to packaging. Only offered on...
The ire of Mount Kilauea reforges the world before visitors' eyes. Nicknamed "the World's Only Drive-In Volcano," it’s produced serious lava every day since 1983 with no signs of stopping. Pele—the fire goddess who lives here,...
Ninole Loop Rd, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
Punaluu Beach attracts visitors and locals to its black sandy volcanic shore. The beach is out of the way (between Volcanoes National Park and South Point), but worth a stop. Punaluu is not overly crowded, but the green sea turtles and uncommon...
Kealakekua Bay, South Kona, HI 96704, USA
Snorkeling and diving in the bay is awesome. Many colorful fish, corals, and the bonus this trip was seeing the dolphins swimming right next to us and our boat....
1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
In many ways, the Fairmont Orchid is the quintessential Hawaiian luxury resort. Its big, elegant lobby is blooming with purple orchids and birds of paradise, its enormous, 24-hour swimming pool wends its way around black rock islands, and its 32...
Kāʻanapali Beachwalk, Hawaii, USA
From the moment you first pop up on a surfboard—and realize you're standing on a wave—it's immediately apparent why the sport of surfing is such an addictive and popular pursuit. In Ancient Hawaii, surfing was reserved exclusively for royalty and...
Hana, HI 96713, USA
The Road to Hana is one of Maui's most famous attractions-- and it's no wonder, with its lush jungle vegetation and over 400 hairpin curves that follow this winding ocean road. Hana is true paradise, marked by its black and red sand beaches and...
207 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Maui has a way of creating moments you wish could be frozen in time—isolated, perfect snippets of reality that you pray will never end. Here, in the waters off Kaʽanapali, as a rainbow arcs over rugged valleys, and the sweet melody of Hawaiian...
75-5669 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Kona coffee is famous around the world as one of Hawaii's best known products. The relatively small coffee growing area on the Big Island of Hawaii produces only a small fraction of the world's coffee beans. The limited production makes Hawaii...
Kīlauea Crater, Hawaii 96778, USA
The highlight of Volcanoes National Park is the Kilauea Crater. Nothing beats seeing the glow from the active crater at night—well, maybe the prospect of seeing a new explosive eruption. There are a couple of other lava flow viewing areas in the...
