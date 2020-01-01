Havana
Collected by Ashley Schlaifer
Alamar, La Habana, Cuba
Visit Vivero Alamar an innovative cooperative organic farm to learn about farming in Cuba. You can buy fresh produce, sugarcane juice, jams & jellies. If you call ahead, they can prepare a nice lunch for you too!
Vinales, Cuba
The karst mogotes of Pinar del Rio province dominate the landscape around the small town of Vinales. Here you can wander the countryside and sample the fruits, coffee, cigars and open hospitality of the people living in this world heritage site....
Cienfuegos, Cuba
Take your glass of wine (or a Hemmingway Daiquiri, or a cuba libre) to the rooftop of the Cubanacan Boutique La Union hotel for some of the most stunning sunsets on the island. This small property, with average rooms, houses one of the loveliest...
