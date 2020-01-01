Havana
Collected by Matt Gem
Calle 1ra, La Habana, Cuba
With the US travel restrictions to Cuba recently relaxed, I was able to realize a lifelong dream and visit that enchanting tropical isle under an official educational license for "people to people" travel. There were so many highlights, I'll never...
Stroll through Habana Viejo and I dare you to not stop for some rum, hourly. The best mojitos in the free (or not so free) world are found in Habana. Neighborhood bars are fixtures on each block, each with their own character and history, A...
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation...
Calle Luz 4, esq. San Pedro, La Habana, Cuba
One of Havana’s newer privately run eateries, Nao has a chic dining room with exposed beams and a large international wine collection. In addition to fritters, croquettes, lamb shoulder, pork loin, and a variety of seafood dishes, Nao serves a...
