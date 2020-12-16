Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Haute Spots in Las Vegas

Collected by Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert
Las Vegas may be vapid and superficial, but there's no denying that entertainment options are endless. From trendy clubs to grand hotels to fine dining restaurants to canyon hikes, here's a collection of ideas for Sin City.
Save Place

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Similar to the original L'Atelier in Paris and the other "workshop" in Tokyo, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon at the MGM Casino is a must-try spot for anyone who admires this Michelin-starred, Chef-of-the-Century-titled French master Joel Robuchon. You...
More Details >
Save Place

Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub

The Cosmopolitan of 3708, S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
It doesn't happen often (does it?), so doing it right is key. You're going to Vegas, you've got two nights and only so many hours to party, so...like I said...do it right. Get tables. Get bottle service. Live it up. Enjoy the dancers. Dance in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Valley of Fire State Park

29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
More Details >
Save Place

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
I have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter....
More Details >
Save Place

Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat

The Mirage, 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Their popular show closed abruptly with Roy’s injury in 2003, but the famous animal trainers and illusionists have established a research and education center. It teems with lions, tigers, leopards, black panthers, and bottlenose...
More Details >
Save Place

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Photos of Las Vegas

2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
More Details >
Save Place

Bellagio Las Vegas

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Famous since its 1998 opening as the place with the dancing fountains (further immortalized in the final scene of the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven), the 3,933-room Italian-themed Bellagio is a Las Vegas icon. There is a fantasy feel about it, with its...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Air Bar at the Stratosphere

2000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA
You can see all of Las Vegas from the city’s highest watering hole, 800 feet above the Strip. The scene is hectic, but a Jet Fuel cocktail will take the edge off. (702) 380-7777. Read Bob Guccione Jr.'s Spin the Globe story on Las Vegas. This...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without