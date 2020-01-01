Where are you going?
Happy and Free

Collected by Sophie Belanger
New Orleans in Photos

French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
Redwood Treehouse

Warkworth, New Zealand
Redwood Treehouse, Warkworth, New Zealand: They only allow reservations for major functions like weddings and receptions, but simply paying the tree-houses a visit outside of Auckland is surely worth it. They operate purely on an ask-and-receive...
Harads

960 24 Harads, Sweden
It may look small but you get the purest, most epic, view of the northern lights when you stay with the Treehotel in Sweden. And it's not all too difficult to drive to from the airport.
Treebones Resort

71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
Treehotel AB

Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden

Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...

Juvet Landscape Hotel

Scandinavia
Every detail at this former farm has been carefully executed to highlight the spectacular setting, a nature preserve near Norway’s southwest coast. The hotel’s nine wood cabins hover atop metal rods discreetly drilled into boulders...
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Puerto Morelos

Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana

Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy

This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro &...

Giolitti

When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Joshua Tree National Park

California, USA
The desert is a fantastic place, peaceful and quiet. And if you like these qualities about the desert, just think what it's like at night. You feel like you have the world to yourself. And if you focus, you can actually notice the movement of the...
Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness Area

Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
Kebler Pass

Kebler Pass, Colorado 81230, USA
My girlfriend and I were celebrating the day of her birth with a lovely off road adventure. Once at the top, we decided to hike at the peak of Kebler Pass while witnessing Aspen trees as wide as truck tires. The towering forest, mingling with...
Zabriskie Point

Zabriskie Point, California, USA
Looking something like a cross between a moonscape and leathery skin, Zabriskie Point is one of the landscape highlights of Death Valley. Shaped formations, formed over thousands and thousands of years look best in the early morning, as the sun...
Multnomah Falls

53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Iceland

Iceland
Friends and family called us crazy for taking our two small children on a two week tour of Iceland. In two weeks we drove 3500km in a station wagon. I've always been a supporter of the idea that outdoor life doesn't end just cause you have kids....
More Details >

