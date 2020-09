Hanoi's Top Shopping Destinations

Hanoi is not known as a shopper's paradise, and therein lies the fun. When you leave behind the trinkets of the Old Quarter, you can find authentic gems, including incredible silk clothing and bits of alternative culture. Pay a visit to a local café-bookstore. Buy a nicely priced bottle of wine. Stop for a banh mi. And don't forget a high-quality, locally designed T-shirt or other souvenir from Gingko.