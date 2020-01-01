hanoi vietnam
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
A short drive south of Da Nang, Hoi An is a spellbinding UNESCO World Heritage site, with intact 16th-century architecture that celebrates its origins as a trading port that long welcomed merchant ships from China, Japan, and Europe. The Old Town...
57B Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Hàng Bạc, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
While the art of puppetry is common throughout much of Asia, Vietnam has the unique discipline of water puppetry. These puppets are carved from wood and then lacquered to protect them from the water. The stage for a show is a pool of water, with...
1 phố Hoả Lò, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Tổ 6, Lệ Mật, Phường Việt Hưng, Quận Long Biên, Việt Hưng, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Vietnam
For a truly memorable dining experience in Vietnam's capital head to one of the city's many snake restaurants. Here, your dinner (cobra most likely) will be killed in front of you by experienced snake handlers. After being presented with the...
58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and...
24 Tông Đản, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned and operated by journalist and raconteur Nguyen Qui Duc, this Hanoi institution is now in its fourth incarnation near the Opera House. Expect a bohemian crowd, an eclectic music policy and a great selection of wine. Among the other strings...
44 Châu Long, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
While eating Vietnamese food is never a chore, making and then eating it is even more rewarding. Hanoi Cooking Centre offers short courses and hands-on cooking classes in a relaxed atmosphere with recipes designed by Tracy Lister who has authored...
Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
On Jade Island on Hoan Kiem Lake, this picturesque 18th-century shrine is perhaps the city's most beautiful. To get to the temple, walk through Three Passage Gate and across the Flood of Morning Sunlight Bridge. Once at the temple, you will reach...
76 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
The oldest temple in Hanoi, this small structure in the heart of the Old Quarter was built by King Ly Thai To in the 11th century to honour a white horse that led him to the site. There's a statue of the legendary horse inside the pagoda as well...
While pho bo might be the king of Hanoian street food and bun cha the cult hero, for less carnivorous types this simple yet vastly popular hit is one of the city's unsung favorites. For the uninitiated, the popularity of the dish might be slightly...
Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
Mai Hắc Đế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the hippest joints in Hanoi, this speakeasy-style venue combines effortless conviviality with excellent cocktails. Regular live events run the gamut from eclectic DJ sets to more straightforward nights of live music.
22 Hai Bà Trưng Tràng Tiền Hoàn Kiếm Tràng Tiền Hoàn Kiếm Hà Nội, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Hanoi's multiplexes actually have a reasonable range of the latest movie releases, but if it is something more left-field you are looking for, this is the place. Run by film buff volunteers, the 89-seat theater screens everything from European...
14 Phan Huy Ích, Nguyễn Trung Trực, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Part exhibition space, part cafe-bar, this gallery is housed in a gorgeous early 20th century villa and is one of the main hubs for Hanoi's small but robust art scene. Works by emerging and established Vietnamese artists are shown throughout the...
18 Lý Văn Phức, Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Colloquially known as "chicken street," this is the place to come for tasty barbecued poultry at all hours of the day. The street is lined with vendors working the same alchemy with a limited menu of chicken wings and feet, sweet potatoes, and...
16 Tống Duy Tân, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Hanoi is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a pulsing all-night city. People rise early and go to bed early here in the northern hub. Nevertheless, unrepentant night owls aren't totally neglected. This institution doles out passable western...
34C Cao Bá Quát, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Both Bar Betta and Tadioto were among the stalwarts in the now-defunct Zone 9, an arty area which revolutionized Hanoi's nightlife for a short time before being shut down. The original Bar Betta, however, is still a sterling choice for a drink...
T18 Times city, Minh Khai, Khu đô thị Times City, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Every year, the guys behind Hanoi's Club for the Appreciation of Music and Art (CAMA) bring some of the finest left-field musical talent from the region to the city's American Club for a one-day shindig. The event usually takes place in May. Photo...
