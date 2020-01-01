Hanoi
Collected by Amy Mahmoudi
25 Hàng Giầy, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Vietnamese food is widely regarded as one of the world's healthier cuisines. There's nothing particularly holistic or nutritious about this traditional favorite however. A local variant on steak and eggs, the dish is a calorific wonder. Steak is...
1 phố Hoả Lò, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and...
13 Lò Đúc, Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
You’ll need some sustenance for a busy day, so after observing the early morning action at Hoan Kiem Lake, head to nearby Pho Thin for a warming bowl of Vietnam’s de facto national dish. Hanoians like their beef noodle soup fairly austere and...
12-14 Hàng Gà, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This is a reliable place to sample one of Hanoi's indigenous classics: banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and chopped wood-ear mushrooms. Less a restaurant, more a hole-in-the-wall with a few tables and chairs strewn around,...
118 Huế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are more complex items in Vietnam's culinary arsenal, but for sheer, simple enjoyment few things beat the humble banh mi. A filled baguette stuffed with all variety of goodies from grilled pork to pickled daikon and tasty pate, the sandwich...
18 Lý Văn Phức, Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Colloquially known as "chicken street," this is the place to come for tasty barbecued poultry at all hours of the day. The street is lined with vendors working the same alchemy with a limited menu of chicken wings and feet, sweet potatoes, and...
