Hanoi
Collected by Laura Kinsey
15 Phố Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 010000, Vietnam
A 1901 landmark in Hanoi’s French Quarter, the colonial-style Sofitel Legend Metropole has long been a celebrity magnet, welcoming presidents, ambassadors, and literary and cinematic royalty into its marble lobby. Somerset Maugham...
29 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 010000, Vietnam
From its striking colonial-inspired exterior and elegant marble lobby to the uninterrupted views of the Hanoi Opera House, the Hotel de l'Opera evokes the spirit of an old world performance hall. The Old Quarter hotel’s cynosure is...
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Chợ Đồng Xuân, Đồng Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the best parts about visiting Hanoi as a traveler is the food—so fresh, so delicious, and so abundant that you can literally trip over it when trying to navigate the city's notoriously crowded sidewalks. This vegetable vendor outside Dong...
The first thing that everybody comments on about Hanoi is its heavy traffic, and it is true that the mayhem can be intimidating for those with a timid disposition. Nevertheless, enclaves of peace and quiet remain and a number of fascinating bike...
24 Tông Đản, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned and operated by journalist and raconteur Nguyen Qui Duc, this Hanoi institution is now in its fourth incarnation near the Opera House. Expect a bohemian crowd, an eclectic music policy and a great selection of wine. Among the other strings...
44 Châu Long, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
While eating Vietnamese food is never a chore, making and then eating it is even more rewarding. Hanoi Cooking Centre offers short courses and hands-on cooking classes in a relaxed atmosphere with recipes designed by Tracy Lister who has authored...
12-14 Hàng Gà, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This is a reliable place to sample one of Hanoi's indigenous classics: banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and chopped wood-ear mushrooms. Less a restaurant, more a hole-in-the-wall with a few tables and chairs strewn around,...
25 Ngũ Xã, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Via AFAR.com, I met some American pilots now living as expats in Vietnam. They were nice enough to take us out to some delicious local dinner spots and on motor bike rides through the outskirts of the city! This place, Pho Cuon Huong Mai, was far...
118 Huế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are more complex items in Vietnam's culinary arsenal, but for sheer, simple enjoyment few things beat the humble banh mi. A filled baguette stuffed with all variety of goodies from grilled pork to pickled daikon and tasty pate, the sandwich...
18 Lý Văn Phức, Cát Linh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Some of the most delicious grilled fowl in Hanoi can be found on Ly Van Phuc, colloquially known as "chicken street." The meat here is marinated in buckets before being thrown onto the grill. Although it possibly wouldn't pass many modern...
Mai Hắc Đế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the hippest joints in Hanoi, this speakeasy-style venue combines effortless conviviality with excellent cocktails. Regular live events run the gamut from eclectic DJ sets to more straightforward nights of live music.
14 Phan Huy Ích, Nguyễn Trung Trực, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Part exhibition space, part cafe-bar, this gallery is housed in a gorgeous early 20th century villa and is one of the main hubs for Hanoi's small but robust art scene. Works by emerging and established Vietnamese artists are shown throughout the...
32 Điện Biên Phủ, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Coffee shops are everywhere in Hanoi, but few strike the right balance between quality coffee and a hip, youthful atmosphere. Cong Caphe now has several branches in the city -- as well as in other big cities in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City...
34C Cao Bá Quát, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Both Bar Betta and Tadioto were among the stalwarts in the now-defunct Zone 9, an arty area which revolutionized Hanoi's nightlife for a short time before being shut down. The original Bar Betta, however, is still a sterling choice for a drink...
20 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Hanoi's street food can be experienced by anyone with a willingness to sample the many delights being rustled up at markets, on sidewalks, or inside hole-in-the-wall venues. Sometimes a little expertise comes in handy, though, and the couple that...
713 Lạc Long Quân, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam
The Vietnamese can be a very romantic people, and love is permanently in the air around West Lake where lovers young and old come to take a spin around the water in one of the resident swan boats. Rent your vessel from the little booth on Thanh...
