Hanoi
Chợ Đồng Xuân, Đồng Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the best parts about visiting Hanoi as a traveler is the food—so fresh, so delicious, and so abundant that you can literally trip over it when trying to navigate the city's notoriously crowded sidewalks. This vegetable vendor outside Dong...
25 Ngũ Xã, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Via AFAR.com, I met some American pilots now living as expats in Vietnam. They were nice enough to take us out to some delicious local dinner spots and on motor bike rides through the outskirts of the city! This place, Pho Cuon Huong Mai, was far...
58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and...
Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
27 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Pho bo (beef soup) is traditionally made in the south but this bowl we had in Ha Noi was great. Green onions, noodles, thin strips of meat, an egg, and some tasty crunchy thing... mmm
