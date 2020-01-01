Hangover Helpers
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 230, Noord, Aruba
Dream about a Caribbean beach bar and chances are you’ll imagine someplace like MooMba, just south of Palm Beach. Here, you’ll find oversize palapas, tiki torches at night, and a crowd looking for fun with their feet in the...
1348 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2G 3A7, Canada
No visit to Montreal is complete without a good poutine, preferably late at night (it is well-known among Montrealers that poutine is the best cure for a hangover). But instead of hitting the touristy Old Port joints or the busy Banquise, why not...
168 Fangbang Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long baoare some of the best in Shanghai. Try...
78 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
SAUCE Restaurant claims to use a tomato sauce recipe from owner Frank Prisinzano's grandmother. I believe it because their red sauce tastes finger-licking-good and that's usually a sign of an Italian mama's recipe. However, this is where the...
Fort Pienc, Barcelona, Spain
After a night out on the town in Barcelona, there's nothing better than freshly fried churros (sold by weight) with a cup of thick dipping chocolate. Another great option is a paper cup packed with fries and drizzled with mayonnaise and ketchup....
12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
