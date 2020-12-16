Hamburg
Collected by Mary Dibble
St. Pauli 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Go under the water in Hamburg and take a walk to the other side of the harbor. Created in 1911, the tunnel was made for vehicles and pedestrians. Take one of the four giant elevator lifts that were originally made for cars down to the tunnel, or...
Binnen-Alster, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Alster Lake is a beautiful expanse of water located in the heart of Hamburg, Germany. It’s commonly used for recreational activities such as sailing, boating, and fishing. To reel in the true Hamburger spirit, revel in a cold glass of beer...
If the ripe scent of fresh fish isn’t enough to wake visitors up when this famous fish market opens at 5 a.m. on Sunday mornings (6 a.m. in winter), the sound of the marktschreiers (market criers) will surely do the trick. The market first opened...
20459 Hamburg, Germany
Also known as the St. Pauli Piers, the Landungsbrücken is Europe’s largest floating island. The first portions of this phenomenal pontoon were built in 1839 as coal storage docks for steamships and, over the years, have served as the point of...
Am Sandtorkai 36, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
Stretching for 1.5 kilometers within the HafenCity quarter, the Speicherstadt is the world’s largest integrated complex of warehouses. The district comprises a series of warehouses built on oak piles rising from canals dug deep enough to allow...
Deichtorstraße 1, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
A must-see for any art lover visiting Hamburg, the halls of this exhibition center are among the largest in Europe for contemporary art and photography. The center’s two 1911 buildings house three art venues: the Hall for Contemporary Art, the...
Glockengießerwall, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
The Kunsthalle Museum in the Altstadt district of Hamburg is a haven for art aficionados. The museum spans three buildings and is one of the largest and most important art museums in all of Germany, housing more than seven centuries of art. The...
Turnerstraße 9, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
This hidden gem is tucked discreetly amid the trendy bars and designer boutiques of the Karoviertel neighborhood between St. Pauli and Sternschanze. Even the butter is made on-site to complement the freshly baked breads, and local specialties can...
Rathausstraße 4, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Cafe Paris is located close to Hamburg's city hall, and walking distance from Central Station, and Hotel Reichshof (http://www.afar.com/places/reichshof-hamburg-curio-collection-by-hilton-hamburg), where I recently stayed. Built originally as a...
Platz der Deutschen Einheit 1, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
Hamburg’s brand-new concert hall rises impressively some 110 meters (361 feet) above the shiny HafenCity district. Designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, the distinctive building contains a Grand Hall for up to 2,100 guests, as well as a...
