Halifax
Collected by Audrey Arseneault
Audrey Arseneault′s Wishlist
Save Place
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
Since 1749, there have been a series of four different forts on top of citadel hill in the middle of downtown Halifax. The highest point in the city, the current fort was built in 1856 is now a popular tourist attraction. Recognized as a National...
Save Place
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that...
Save Place
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market was established in 1750 - just think about that for a moment - and now houses more than 250 vendors selling everything from fresh seafood, fish, meat, bread, veggies, cheese, coffee, and just about everything else...
Save Place
5245 Blowers St, Halifax, NS B3J 1J8, Canada
The intersection of Grafton Street and Blowers Street in Halifax is affectionately known to locals as Pizza Corner. Three of the four corners of the intersection were once home to pizza shops; however, one has now been converted into a MYO frozen...
Save Place
1055 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (also known as simply 'Pier 21') is the location where over one million immigrants entered Canada for the first time from 1928-1971. Similar to New York's Ellis Island, today Pier 21 has been...
Save Place
1097 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
Each summer the Atlantic Film Festival brings Halifax the AlFresco FilmFesto on the waterfront boardwalk. The AlFresco FilmFesto takes place on Friday nights from July to August and features outdoor movies, often with a theme, like Billy Murray...
Save Place
5530 Point Pleasant Dr, Halifax, NS B3H 1B5, Canada
Point Pleasant Park sits at the south end of the city, occupying 190 acres of land. A serious hurricane leveled many of the parks old trees several years ago but it hasn't lost its charm. More trees have now been planted and the park is a favorite...
Save Place
1729 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 2A4, Canada
One of Halifax's quirkier stores is the Freak Lunchbox. Inside you can find pretty much any candy imaginable. From old school Big League baseball chewing gum to (disgustingly) flavored Harry Potter jelly beans that taste like ear wax. They also...
Save Place
Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS, Canada
Local Tasting Tours prides itself on leading authentic culinary adventures throughout Halifax; from the famed Farmers Market to the kingdom of the Spice Trekker (pictured), these tours are designed to present Halifax in the most delicious light...
Save Place
Peggys Cove, NS, Canada
If lighthouses or great drives are your thing - then don't miss this famous Nova Scotia driving route along the south shore. It will wind you along the seacoast through fishing villages and harsh landscapes. And yes - you'll see a few lighthouses...
Save Place
10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes. We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s...
Save Place
Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
The Queen of all of Nova Scotia’s driving routes – the Cabot Trail – is typically littered with superlatives such as best, greatest, and most scenic. It certainly deserves praise as it provides a whole different feel of Nova Scotia than the other...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25