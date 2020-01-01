Haight Ashbury: Still Speaking Hippie
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
San Francisco Haight Ashbury's neighborhood shows off its past with a tourist interpretation of the Summer of Love and includes some of the best consignment/vintage shopping and cocktail bars in San Francisco.
1398 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Head to Magnolia Gastropub & Brewery on any night of the week and you’ll find nothing but Haight locals. For the past 16 years, Magnolia has been brewing their beers in a small space directly below the restaurant, but they’ve recently expanded to...
1673 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Coffee lovers in San Francisco are a hard to please. We don't just want Blue Bottle on our way to work, we expect it. Keep your venti Starbucks to the suburbs, this city's coffee is serious. Stanza Coffee in the Haight, and now the Mission, brews...
1665 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Peace signs, anarchist books, and art installations surround a quiet cafe area. The menu is typical coffee house, but the walls and vibe echo the 'Summer of Love' and are pure Haight Ashbury.
Haight-Ashbury, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
If you want to discover Haight Ashbury from a true "insider," then consider the Flower Power Tour created and given by the ebullient Izu Interlandi. Izu is not a native to the hippie district of Haights Ashbury in San Francisco, but she could very...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
I have an aversion to hills, especially when riding a bike. This is not ideal, because I live in San Francisco and some days it feels like an entire city of hills. This bike ride is one of my favorites not only because it goes right through the...
1725 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Alembic’s pink quail eggs are pickled overnight in coriander, allspice, and clove. They’re tangy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and beg for a Sazerac or bitter beer.
1480 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
You know your close because the line of tourists may snake out of the block. You may even convince yourself you don't really want to stop there, but in the end, you get in line and do. Because it's Ben and Jerry's. Because showing yourself a...
1530 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Haight Street Market is the local grocery store for residents of Haight Ashbury neighborhood (which they actually call "Upper Haight"). Along the register area is one of the best places to grab lunch in said neighborhood - the Haight Street...
1573 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
When I went in this Haight Ashbury store full of totems to Hindu deities, patchwork tops and skirts, and crystals, loads and loads of crystals, I felt like I was back in Goa. The pachyderm-headed god is everywhere amidst the full shelves, floors,...
