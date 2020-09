Guilty Pleasures: A Guide to Scottish Stodge

Scotland's culinary stock has risen immensely in the last decade or so thanks to its amazing produce and the efforts of some talented chefs and restaurateurs. Nevertheless, an affinity with pastry products, sugary fizzy drinks, and hearty deep-fried fare is still very much extant. There may be healthier ways of dining, but for a true taste of Glasgow nothing beats a wee bit of stodge.