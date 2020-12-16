Guatemala
Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
Perhaps the most photogenic country in Central America...the reserved nature of the people hides friendly warmth that has survived a troubled past...Volcanoes! Jungle! Mayan ruins! Colonial cities! Screaming monkeys! You'll come away with multiple exclamation marks...
Save Place
Tikal, Guatemala
No matter how many postcards or magazine spreads you've seen of this place, nothing prepares you for the surround-sound of Tikal's jungle setting. Walking on your way to the plaza of Pre-Columbian limestone 'skyscrapers', howler monkeys scream...
Save Place
1a Calle Poniente & 6a Avenida Norte, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
With a façade like a fondant wedding cake, the Iglesia de la Merced in Antigua Guatemala is a baroque fantasy from the mid-18th century. The first time my wife and I went to Antigua, we stayed for a week. Linguistically, it was a reboot for me and...
Save Place
Central America 9 Avenida 14-75 Guatemala, Cdad. de Guatemala 01013, Guatemala
Guatemala City was developed in the valley between three ancient volcanos: Agua, Fuego, and Acatenango. When flying in to the area try to get a window seat because the view of these giants will be stunning. The Spanish built their first colonial...
Save Place
Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala
With its colorful landscapes and traditional clothing, it's no surprise that Guatemala's folk-paintings are so vibrant. A wonderful place to see and purchase these works of art is in Santiago Atitlán, on the southern shore of Lake Atitlán. Between...
Save Place
5a Avenida Norte 28, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Few cities in Central America can rival Antigua Guatemala for its setting: a mile high, surrounded by volcanoes, with a spring-like climate all year round. The first time we visited Antigua, we spent a week here, taking intensive Spanish classes...
Save Place
Panajachel, Guatemala
Lake Atitlán, in the Guatemalan highlands, lies in the one of the most dramatic landscapes in Central America--a caldera surrounded by lush conical peaks rising to over 11,000 feet. The biggest town on the lake, Panajachel, (called 'Pana' by...
Save Place
Tikal, Guatemala
From one temple-top to another: on top of the world in Tikal National Park in northeastern Guatemala. These Maya pyramids (8th century) were the tallest structures built in the Americas until twentieth century skyscrapers arose in New York City....
Save Place
San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala
On our first trip to Central America, my wife and I had lugged bulky hiking boots with us, just for this--a hike to the top of a volcano. But, as you can see in the photo, my wife is wearing sandals at the summit...huh? Dealing with...
Save Place
Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive...
Save Place
Amatitlán, Guatemala
The Volcán Pacaya, (2552 m/8373 ft) one of Central America's most active volcanoes, steaming at sunset... A couple of years before taking this photo, my wife and I had hiked up to the top of Pacaya, to the SW of Guatemala City. A couple of years...
Save Place
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
At the end of a week-long stay in Antigua, attending intensive language classes, my brain was full of newly acquired verb-tenses and vocabulary lists--pleasantly full, but tired. I let my wife sleep in as I went for an early morning walk around...
Save Place
Amatitlán, Guatemala
On our first trip to Guatemala, (pre-digital era), my wife spoke rudimentary Spanish and I was far from fluent. In return for our fledgling language skills, this girl gave us a warm smile...and perfectly smoky tortillas as well. A few years later,...
Save Place
Tecpán Guatemala, Guatemala
Near the town of Tecpán in the western highlands of Guatemala are the ruins of Iximché. Perched on a hill some 7000 feet above sea level, this was the cool capital of the Kaqchikel Maya in the 15th and 16th centuries, at the time of the Spanish...
Save Place
Zona 1 de Villa Nueva, Villa Nueva, Guatemala
The "Volcán de Agua," just west of Guatemala City, at sunset... Going 'up north' to visit Guatemala, where an old family friend has lived for years, was our vacation during the year we lived in Nicaragua. Her neighborhood is in the hills above...
Save Place
Tikal, Guatemala
Most visitors to the Mayan ruins of Tikal come for the day and then leave...My wife and I were able to spend the night nearby; the next morning, we woke up early enough to beat the crowds; we felt as if Tikal had become 'our' jungle, 'our'...
Save Place
Panajachel, Guatemala
The town of Panajachel, on the shores of volcanic Lake Atitlán, has become so touristed that it's sometimes called "Gringo-tenango." (Even if it's 'over-touristy,' still: GO--it's one of the most beautiful spots on Earth...) Through a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25