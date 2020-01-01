Guatemala
Collected by Kate Agarwal
Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
Getting to Lake Atitlan is no easy feat. After flying into Guat City, it's another 4 hours by bus to Panajachel. Then, if your'e staying on the lake, which I recommend, it's a short (and sometimes rocky) boat ride from there. But upon reaching the...
6a Avenida 1, Flores, Guatemala
If you're headed to Tikal, chances are you'll stay a night in Flores, a tiny island in Lake Peten Itza. Because of the steady stream of tourists, Flores housing isn't as cheap as most places in Guatemala but it's a beautiful little city and well...
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
On a hillside, just north of Antigua, stands this stone cross. From the top of Cerro de la Cruz (Hill of the Cross), you have sweeping views south over the city of Antigua with the magnificent Volcán de Agua, towering over the landscape. I would...
4 Avenida Sur 16, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
We spent the lunch hour on the rooftop terrace at El Sereno. Quaint during the day an romantic at night, El Sereno even has a cave where you can have an intimate dinner. Rose pedals on the floor, candles everywhere...you get the point :) The...
5a Avenida Sur, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Imagine being able to sip flavorful Guatemalan coffee while taking in the view of Volcán Agua, which changes color from dark green in the morning to an almost purple at dusk. Rent the Grand Suite at Meson Panza Verde and you can. Established in...
Panajachel, Guatemala
Lake Atitlán, in the Guatemalan highlands, lies in the one of the most dramatic landscapes in Central America--a caldera surrounded by lush conical peaks rising to over 11,000 feet. The biggest town on the lake, Panajachel, (called 'Pana' by...
2a Avenida Sur y 9 Calle Oriente Casa 9 Antigua Guatemala, Antigua Guatemala 03001, Guatemala
We stumbled upon this place on an evening stroll in Antigua. I vote this bar run by an energetic couple, Carlos and Carolina, the most AFARish place in the city. You feel like you are in their living room because you basically are. You can dine...
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
At the end of a week-long stay in Antigua, attending intensive language classes, my brain was full of newly acquired verb-tenses and vocabulary lists--pleasantly full, but tired. I let my wife sleep in as I went for an early morning walk around...
Zona 1 de Villa Nueva, Villa Nueva, Guatemala
The "Volcán de Agua," just west of Guatemala City, at sunset... Going 'up north' to visit Guatemala, where an old family friend has lived for years, was our vacation during the year we lived in Nicaragua. Her neighborhood is in the hills above...
Tecpán Guatemala, Guatemala
Near the town of Tecpán in the western highlands of Guatemala are the ruins of Iximché. Perched on a hill some 7000 feet above sea level, this was the cool capital of the Kaqchikel Maya in the 15th and 16th centuries, at the time of the Spanish...
3a Calle Poniente #5, Antigua Guatemala 03001, Guatemala
If you're feeling a bit peckish on a Saturday in Antigua Guatemala, do your tastebuds and your eyes a favor and head straight for Cafe de la Fuente. The graceful colonial courtyard setting of the restaurant makes it worth a stop pretty much any...
5a Avenida Norte 28, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Few cities in Central America can rival Antigua Guatemala for its setting: a mile high, surrounded by volcanoes, with a spring-like climate all year round. The first time we visited Antigua, we spent a week here, taking intensive Spanish classes...
Guatemala
Like arepas in South America and gorditas in Mexico, pupusas are made of corn dough. In Central America, the dry corn for pupusa dough is soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the tough outer skin and preserve the nutrients in the kernels. In...
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Aside from the religious events, what makes the Semana Santa (Holy Week) celebration in Antigua, Guatemala so unique are the flower and sawdust “alfombras” (carpets) created on the cobblestone streets of the town. These huge works of art are...
Chichicastenango, Guatemala
These ladies pull hot fresh corn tortillas off their grill, scrape avocado out of the shell, smear it across the warm tortilla, sprinkle on some salt and queso fresco and it's all yours for about 1 Quetzal. Buen Provecho!
Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive...
5 Avenida Sur #22, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
During a religious parade through the streets of Antigua, two young men pause to keep the incense supply going strong.
