Guatemala
Collected by Ellen G
List View
Map View
Save Place
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
At the end of a week-long stay in Antigua, attending intensive language classes, my brain was full of newly acquired verb-tenses and vocabulary lists--pleasantly full, but tired. I let my wife sleep in as I went for an early morning walk around...
Save Place
Zona 1 de Villa Nueva, Villa Nueva, Guatemala
The "Volcán de Agua," just west of Guatemala City, at sunset... Going 'up north' to visit Guatemala, where an old family friend has lived for years, was our vacation during the year we lived in Nicaragua. Her neighborhood is in the hills above...
Save Place
Chichicastenango, Guatemala
These ladies pull hot fresh corn tortillas off their grill, scrape avocado out of the shell, smear it across the warm tortilla, sprinkle on some salt and queso fresco and it's all yours for about 1 Quetzal. Buen Provecho!
Save Place
Avenida Luciano Pavarotti 1-84, San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala
No trip to Guatemala is complete without at least a couple days of R&R at one of the best hidden lakeside hotels in the world, Casa Palopo. By the numbers: 7 -- the number of villas the hotel has. 5 -- the amount of stars I'd give this place. 3 --...
Save Place
1a Avenida Sur, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
"No visit to Antigua is complete without stopping in Cafe No Se!" I was told this several times, by different people, before and throughout my trip to Guatemala. Unfortunately, my itinerary left me with very little time to spend drinking "Illegal...
Save Place
Interior Of Finca Filadelfia, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
I'm not really a coffee drinker although I've always thought it would be cool to be one. On the rare occasion I order coffee, I usually put so much milk and sugar in it, I might as well just order hot chocolate because that's what I really want...
Save Place
3a Calle Oriente 28 A, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
When in Antigua, definitely stop by the Casa Santa Domingo. First off, this place ain't no ordinary casa! It is a large hotel (convention center, spa, museum etc) but executed well. There is a lot of history and guides standing out front would...
Save Place
5a Avenida Sur, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Imagine being able to sip flavorful Guatemalan coffee while taking in the view of Volcán Agua, which changes color from dark green in the morning to an almost purple at dusk. Rent the Grand Suite at Meson Panza Verde and you can. Established in...
Save Place
Jaibalito, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
These two brothers were the life of the party at La Casa del Mundo. One minute they were lying with each other sweetly, the next they were clawing at each other and rolling around meowing. A true sibling relationship! There was a great swinging...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever