Guatemala
Collected by Shana Dellas
9 Calle Oriente, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
In the midst of enchanting Antigua Guatemala, La Cuevita de los Urquizu allows you to see, smell, and taste delicious stews steaming in clay pots. An order gets you one stew with your two side dishes for the cost of two typical meals the same size...
1a Avenida Sur, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
"No visit to Antigua is complete without stopping in Cafe No Se!" I was told this several times, by different people, before and throughout my trip to Guatemala. Unfortunately, my itinerary left me with very little time to spend drinking "Illegal...
5a Calle Poniente 2, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
After days spent eating (albeit delicious) dishes of rice, beans, fish and more rice, beans and maybe some chicken, I was craving a good old sandwich. Although I'm often dubious of ANY bagel cafe in ANY other city besides my home of New York City,...
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
A chicken bus is a colloquial English name for the colorful modified and decorated US school bus and transit bus in Guatemala. The word "chicken" refers to the fact that rural Guatemalans occasionally transport live animals on such buses, which...
In the marketplace of Antigua, colorful sawdust piles hint at the beginning of Semana Santa. Starting at midnight on Holy Saturday, artists all over Guatemala labor through the night designing giant sawdust carpets to blanket the cobblestone...
1a Calle Poniente & 6a Avenida Norte, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
With a façade like a fondant wedding cake, the Iglesia de la Merced in Antigua Guatemala is a baroque fantasy from the mid-18th century. The first time my wife and I went to Antigua, we stayed for a week. Linguistically, it was a reboot for me and...
5a Avenida Norte 28, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Few cities in Central America can rival Antigua Guatemala for its setting: a mile high, surrounded by volcanoes, with a spring-like climate all year round. The first time we visited Antigua, we spent a week here, taking intensive Spanish classes...
San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala
On our first trip to Central America, my wife and I had lugged bulky hiking boots with us, just for this--a hike to the top of a volcano. But, as you can see in the photo, my wife is wearing sandals at the summit...huh? Dealing with...
Guatemala
Like arepas in South America and gorditas in Mexico, pupusas are made of corn dough. In Central America, the dry corn for pupusa dough is soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the tough outer skin and preserve the nutrients in the kernels. In...
Avenida Luciano Pavarotti 1-84, San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala
No trip to Guatemala is complete without at least a couple days of R&R at one of the best hidden lakeside hotels in the world, Casa Palopo. By the numbers: 7 -- the number of villas the hotel has. 5 -- the amount of stars I'd give this place. 3 --...
Panajachel, Guatemala
Barbie has always been such a fashion icon, so it's no surprise that she's branched out into world style. Thanks to a creative genius who envisioned dressing secondhand dolls in colorful local textiles, Barbie has been given a chance to represent...
zona 10, 5 Avenida 14-67, Guatemala
Sizzling, juicy steak will keep you coming back to Hacienda Real in Guatemala City. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, this steak house is famous for its tenderloin called "lomito." Giant shrimp or flaky fish grilled and smothered in garlic...
Guatemala City 01010, Guatemala
Wherever you travel, it's always good to locate the nearest bookstore to your hotel. And in Guatemala, you don’t want to be caught without a book: there’s too many plazas and lush patios for you to lack some easily accessible literature at any...
7a Avenida 6-73, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When visiting Guatemala City I decided to hire a private guide for the day, vetted through Tours By Locals, and see as much as I could since I only had one day to spend there. The guide took me to the main square where we visited the beautiful...
Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive...
