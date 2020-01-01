Guatemala
Collected by Amanda Fisher
List View
Map View
Save Place
Interior Of Finca Filadelfia, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
I'm not really a coffee drinker although I've always thought it would be cool to be one. On the rare occasion I order coffee, I usually put so much milk and sugar in it, I might as well just order hot chocolate because that's what I really want...
Save Place
Central America
Perched high above Antigua in the little hamlet of El Hato, Earth Lodge is a true hidden gem. The view says it all: not one, but three volcanoes (Agua, Fuego and Acatenango) spill out beyond the borders of the city below. Whether you stay in the...
Save Place
2a Avenida Sur y 9 Calle Oriente Casa 9 Antigua Guatemala, Antigua Guatemala 03001, Guatemala
We stumbled upon this place on an evening stroll in Antigua. I vote this bar run by an energetic couple, Carlos and Carolina, the most AFARish place in the city. You feel like you are in their living room because you basically are. You can dine...
Save Place
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
On a hillside, just north of Antigua, stands this stone cross. From the top of Cerro de la Cruz (Hill of the Cross), you have sweeping views south over the city of Antigua with the magnificent Volcán de Agua, towering over the landscape. I would...
Save Place
5a Avenida Norte 28, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Few cities in Central America can rival Antigua Guatemala for its setting: a mile high, surrounded by volcanoes, with a spring-like climate all year round. The first time we visited Antigua, we spent a week here, taking intensive Spanish classes...
Save Place
3a Calle Poniente #5, Antigua Guatemala 03001, Guatemala
If you're feeling a bit peckish on a Saturday in Antigua Guatemala, do your tastebuds and your eyes a favor and head straight for Cafe de la Fuente. The graceful colonial courtyard setting of the restaurant makes it worth a stop pretty much any...
Save Place
Avenida Luciano Pavarotti 1-84, San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala
No trip to Guatemala is complete without at least a couple days of R&R at one of the best hidden lakeside hotels in the world, Casa Palopo. By the numbers: 7 -- the number of villas the hotel has. 5 -- the amount of stars I'd give this place. 3 --...
Save Place
Nahuala, Guatemala
One of the best ways to connect with a culture is to connect with it's people, and hiking from village to village in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala provides you just this opportunity. The majestic lake is overlooked by three equally majestic volcanoes,...
Save Place
If you're traveling in the Lake Atitlán region, consider a visit to the hillside cemetery in Sololá. The dead are honored here by being buried amid their favorite colors, and the vibrance and beauty of this place belies the fact that it is a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19