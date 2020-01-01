Guatemala
Collected by Sharon Geraty
Avenida Luciano Pavarotti 1-84, San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala
No trip to Guatemala is complete without at least a couple days of R&R at one of the best hidden lakeside hotels in the world, Casa Palopo. By the numbers: 7 -- the number of villas the hotel has. 5 -- the amount of stars I'd give this place. 3 --...
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
At the end of a week-long stay in Antigua, attending intensive language classes, my brain was full of newly acquired verb-tenses and vocabulary lists--pleasantly full, but tired. I let my wife sleep in as I went for an early morning walk around...
5a Avenida Norte 28, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Few cities in Central America can rival Antigua Guatemala for its setting: a mile high, surrounded by volcanoes, with a spring-like climate all year round. The first time we visited Antigua, we spent a week here, taking intensive Spanish classes...
Tikal, Guatemala
Most visitors to the Mayan ruins of Tikal come for the day and then leave...My wife and I were able to spend the night nearby; the next morning, we woke up early enough to beat the crowds; we felt as if Tikal had become 'our' jungle, 'our'...
Panajachel, Guatemala
The town of Panajachel, on the shores of volcanic Lake Atitlán, has become so touristed that it's sometimes called "Gringo-tenango." (Even if it's 'over-touristy,' still: GO--it's one of the most beautiful spots on Earth...) Through a...
Tikal, Guatemala
From one temple-top to another: on top of the world in Tikal National Park in northeastern Guatemala. These Maya pyramids (8th century) were the tallest structures built in the Americas until twentieth century skyscrapers arose in New York City....
Chichicastenango, Guatemala
These ladies pull hot fresh corn tortillas off their grill, scrape avocado out of the shell, smear it across the warm tortilla, sprinkle on some salt and queso fresco and it's all yours for about 1 Quetzal. Buen Provecho!
Panajachel, Guatemala
Lake Atitlán, in the Guatemalan highlands, lies in the one of the most dramatic landscapes in Central America--a caldera surrounded by lush conical peaks rising to over 11,000 feet. The biggest town on the lake, Panajachel, (called 'Pana' by...
Island of Flores, Flores, Guatemala
There are many resorts and lodges around the shores of Lake Petén Itzá, and this is the perfect area to use as your home base when visiting Tikal and other Maya ruins in Petén. We did not actually stay in Flores, but our lodge near San Andrés took...
6A Calle, Guatemala
The incomparable beauty of Mayan textile arts is often the first thing that strikes a visitor to Guatemala and one of the memories that sticks with them the longest. The Museo Ixchel del Traje Indigena, or the Ixchel Museum of Indigenous Dress,...
Village- Sherpur Khiljipur, near Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan 322001, India
Arriving at this insanely beautiful luxury wilderness camp located on the fringe of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is akin to time travel. 10 Mughal-style, air-conditioned (!), 6 ft high tents provide utterly breathtaking accommodations. They echo the...
