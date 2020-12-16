Guangzhou for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Guangzhou is at the heart of China’s Pearl River Delta. A historic center of power and culture and a modern source of economic growth, this fast, friendly, and food-obsessed city is home to everything from LED-encrusted skyscrapers to dense, traditional villages.
Gui Lin Ren Mi Fen （ Wen Chang Nan Lu ）, Liwan Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510140
The Guangdong area's farmland doesn't really support growing tea. It's too wet and hot here. What they do specialize in is herbal, medicinal tea. You'll see a lot of tiny shops selling tea in containers like this, or they'll have 5-6 big metal...
2 Zhujiang E Rd, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510620
The Guangdong Museum is, first and foremost, a gorgeous building. One of the many unusual structures that lines the new Zhujiang New Town Plaza, the Guangdong Musuem is an easy one to enter on your own time and own terms. Browse exhibits on...
Ying Bin Lu, Panyu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 511430
Chimelong Circus claims that to be the largest circus in the world—and with a 7,000-person seating capacity, they are probably right. Circus performers come from all over the world, putting on extravagant shows that feature everything from...
389 Tianhe Rd, TianHe ZhongXin, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510620
Inside the ultra-swank Taikoo Hui mall, the Fangsuo Commune is a modern take on the bookstore experience. Part cozy library, part book shop, part boutique, the 2,000-square-meter shop also hosts popular artists, writers and other public figures...
Zhusigang 2nd Rd, DongShanKou, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Laobanzhang is an old Chinese restaurant opened by a veteran, and the waitstaff are usually attired in camouflage pants. Military themes aside, the signature dish is Guan Tang Bao Zi (Steamed Bun with Hot Gravy) and Chinese millet congee (a...
China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Tianhe Qu, TianHe GongYuan, Zhongshan W Ave, 东圃镇
While there's only one location marked here, you'll see dozens of these small noodle shops throughout Guangzhou, recognizable by wood-and-marble tables, a standard green-and-yellow sign (look for the characters 兰州 and 面), and picture menus posted...
138 Xiaozhou E Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510006
A 320-acre botanical park in the midst of Xiaozhou Island, the Yingzhou Ecological Park has over 50,000 fruit trees and plants. Dozens of varieties of fruit from South China can be found here: dragon eyes (similar to lychee), starfruit, bananas,...
China, Guangdong, Guangzhou, Huangpu, 长洲岛
The Whampoa Military Academy, founded by the Kuomintang under Sun Yat-Sen in 1924, was an important piece of Chinese Military history. The site was destroyed in the 1930s by the Japanese, but rebuilt in the 60s. Today, it has been preserved as a...
160 Wenming Rd, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510000
Cantonese food is astonishingly good, and it's hard to find a bad meal in Guangzhou. But a friend recommended one dish I hadn't heard of that seems more Tiki Bar than authentic Chinese: braised chicken cooked inside of a coconut. The best spot to...
Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
A centuries-old village, islanded by the various river streams and tributaries of the Pearl River that crisscross the region, Xiaozhou Village today is a magnet for arts and culture in Guangzhou. New shops, cafes, stone streets, and historic...
China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 新港东路畔江花园外街1号
Tiny tea shops are scattered throughout the city, and all offer free tastings for potential buyers, but for an elegant tea-drinking experience, the Zizaitang Tea House can't be beat. It's a peaceful teahouse with traditional Chinese furniture and...
