Grown Up Summer Camp
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Feel like a kid again. These hotels are all about letting go and taking it easy. By day go off and hike or swim, at night roast marshmallows by the campfire.
354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from...
183 Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
First built in 1967, the Surf Lodge has been a destination for surfers, artists, and musicians for decades. Today's Surf Lodge has kept that bohemian spirit, creating a breezy boutique for savoring Montauk's simple pleasures: sunsets, fishing,...
Set in the Catskills, the Graham & Co is a boutique hotel that has reimagined the classic weekend mountain getaway. Located about two-and-a-half hours from New York City, this retreat offers spacious minimalist rooms, some with kitchenettes....
6850 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A 10-minute walk from downtown Scottsdale, the Hotel Valley Ho, its name most likely inspired by the long-ago repurposed Westward Ho (once the area’s premier hotel), has the kind of riches-to-rags-to-riches story that makes the crowd hanging...
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
There's a carefree summer camp spirit at Ruschmeyer's, a boutique retreat in Montauk where a central garden full of hammocks and picnic tables creates a relaxing backdrop. First built in 1952 in a shaded stretch of lakeside woodlands in Montauk,...
Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden
Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...
47080 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Retro furniture, bright textiles, and in-room yoga mats characterize the Glen Oaks motel. Guests who book the Big Sur Cabin can stargaze from an outdoor clawfoot tub. From $225. (831) 667-2105. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
2780 North, WY-390, Wilson, WY 83014, USA
You can get closer to nature without roughing it at the Fireside Resort. Twenty-three modern cabins were made with reclaimed wood and built by a local company that designs RVs. Leather loungers and goose-down pillows keep things cozy. From $100....
