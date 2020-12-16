Green Spaces: Urban Gardens and Parks
Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
Feeling blue? Nothing can cheer you up more than a little green. Look for these green spaces in cities around the world
10965 Berlin, Germany
Viktoriapark in Kreuzberg is a great gem of a park hidden in Berlin. The park is located on a small hill and is easy to get to with public transporation. There's a beer garden at the top of the hill with great views of the city. The western side...
3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA
The Bellevue Botanical Garden puts a unique twist on the tradition of admiring holiday light displays with its hugely popular Garden d’Lights show. With thousands of hours of help from volunteers, the botanical garden is transformed into an...
One of the reasons I love traveling to Vancouver is the city's creative use of green space; no matter how big or small, I'm always stumbling upon something interesting. Here, at the corner of Burrard and Davie streets, in the heart of downtown...
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers...
The Hoyt Arboretum is 200 acres of local, national, and international trees. The park has a network of trails that are thematically named by the species you'll find along the way. From the holly to the white pine, the redwood to the oak, the...
Frederiksborg Slot, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
A Renaissance castle just isn't the same without a sprawling garden to go with it. Luckily, not only is Frederiksborg Slot (castle) the largest Renaissance castle in Scandinavia, it also has an amazing garden that lives up to its stature.
City Park, New Orleans, LA, USA
New Orleans' green spaces run the gamut from City Park, which spans 1,300 acres and is the 6th largest urban park in the United States, to the city block-sized Jackson Square, a French Quarter gathering point for artists, musicians, and street...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their...
#9B St 29, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
With more than 40 different plant species in its garden, Botanico GastroBar feels like an urban jungle. The new cafe serves excellent coffee along with homemade sugarcane rolls with anise and feta. At night, a stylish crowd comes for the globally...
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beloved by locals and popular with tourists, the Vondelpark is a 120-acre oasis of green in buzzing Amsterdam, southeast of the Leidseplein. Opened in 1865 as the Nieuwe Park, it was later renamed after 17th-century Dutch playwright Joost van den...
River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise,...
Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers....
Avenue du Parc Royal 61, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Each spring, the Belgian Royal family opens their private greenhouse complex to the public, for a short two weeks. It is well worth braving the crowds to visit. This incredible 2.5 hectare structure was built in the late 1800s and its architecture...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
