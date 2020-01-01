GREECE
Collected by Carol
Agiou Athanasiou, Thira 847 00, Greece
During the months I spent living in a hostel on Santorini island, I returned to Tsipouradiko time and time again, usually with a new group of hostel guests. The owner/server got to know my name, although he barely spoke English. But he always knew...
Thera 847 00, Greece
Being in Santorini was like a dream come true. The breathtaking views were like none other I had ever seen. The white buildings against the beautiful blue sea. I spotted these two dogs and thought to myself, "Wow! What a life. What I wouldn't give...
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
m.Mpotsari 6, Οία 847 02, Greece
For one of the best views and best meals in Santorini, try Red Bicycle. Located at the tip of Oia on the northern part of the island, the restaurant is housed in a 19th-century Santorini mansion with a 180-degree view of the famed sunset and the...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Everyone goes to Santorini for the famous sunset in Oia. However, the moonlight at the black sand beach in Kamari is worth going as well. Plus, along the beach are shops, bars and restaurants one after another. Most of them are outdoor, so you can...
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
Oia 847 02, Greece
At the northern edge of Oia lies a pool lounge overlooking the Aegean Sea – a peaceful place to stay while cruise crowds storm the town in the afternoon. The pool is open to the public and makes money off the purchase of snacks and drinks from...
Πύργος Σαντορινη, Santorini 847 00, Greece
Pyrgos is a fun traditional village to visit in the center of the Santorini island if you don't mind climbing sinding stairs stairs to the top of the hill. A beautiful, airy church will greet you at the top with breath-taking, panoramic views of...
Fira, Θήρα 847 00, Greece
Santorini, Greece is an unquestionably beautiful island, but you can take the island experience up a notch, from beautiful to breathtaking, by hiking the ancient footpath from Thira to Oia. Start just before sunrise and meander the ancient dirt...
Μέσα Βουνό, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
A Greek , a Serbian, an English, and an American got together in this multi-cultural group to form this successful enterprise that hopes to enliven an otherwise blend domestic beer-drinking scene. The equipment was imported from Austria and housed...
If you think about, the Greeks really invented the open-air cinema prototype -- starting with the theatre. Open-air cinemas have been popular in Greece since the 20s, and this one on Santorini is no exception. Few things rival a good movie with...
The village of Fira clings to the side of a cliff overlooking the Santorini caldera in the southern Aegean Sea. If you arrive by ship, you’ll likely be conveyed up to town by funicular, or on a donkey, unless your cardiovascular prowess can take...
OIA, Santorini, Thira 847 02, Greece
Put on some comfortable shoes and get a serious leg workout on the 350 steps that connect the cliffside town of Oia to the port at the base of Amoudi Bay. Visitors can grab a drink or calamari at one of the tavernas while watching fishing boats...
Άκρα Ακρωτήρι, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
In the 20th century, an archaeologist by the name of Spyridon Marinatos wanted to prove “the biggest volcanic eruption in recorded world history” was the reason for the Minoan collapse. It didn't take long for him to find Akrotiri. Akrotiri is...
Santorini, Greece
There are two ways to reach the ruins of Ancient Thera: by bus or car, or by hiking from the bottom of the 360-metre high Messavouno Mountain. And since no reward ever came easy, you can bet that hiking is the way to go. Thera was a wealthy Roman...
Pyrgos Kallistis 847 00, Greece
Pyrgos was my favorite little town on Santorini island. It didn't have the dizzying caldera views of Oia or Fira, but it did have the white-washed adobe homes built up into the sky. Here you'll find cobblestone streets, blue church steeples, Greek...
Located next to Emporio village, Perissa Beach and Kamari are divided by Messavouno Mountain. Perissa's black sand is attributed to several volcanic eruptions, giving it an unusual appearance compared to other beaches in Greece.
Fira 1564, Thira 847 00, Greece
The unique quality of soil on Santorini is all due to the island's history of volcanic activity. The soil is known as "aspa," and is rich in essential minerals. Santorini is home to some excellent wineries, including Santos Wines Winery, Gavalos...
