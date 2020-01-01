Greece
Collected by Amit Wadhawan
List View
Map View
Save Place
Kissamos 734 00, Greece
The Balos Beach and lagoon is located on the island of Crete, and is considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in Greece. This title owes to the turquoise, crystal-clear waters and the white sands that have become quite a popular...
Save Place
Naxos, Greece
Visiting Naxos, we had a chance to wander around Old Naxos Town. Many different shaped old doors, various colors and incredible door Knockers. This one in particular caught my eye. it would be fun to know the history behind those that came...
Save Place
Exo Gonia 847 00, Greece
Yes, Vegas would do the trick, but a 12 days hopping between the Greek islands of Santorini, Folegandros, and Sifnos will be a matrimonial send-off you’ll actually want to remember. Cannonball into clear coves reachable only by boat, and party...
Save Place
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Save Place
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Save Place
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
Save Place
Agiou Athanasiou, Thira 847 00, Greece
During the months I spent living in a hostel on Santorini island, I returned to Tsipouradiko time and time again, usually with a new group of hostel guests. The owner/server got to know my name, although he barely spoke English. But he always knew...
Save Place
If you think about, the Greeks really invented the open-air cinema prototype -- starting with the theatre. Open-air cinemas have been popular in Greece since the 20s, and this one on Santorini is no exception. Few things rival a good movie with...
Save Place
Fira 1564, Thira 847 00, Greece
The unique quality of soil on Santorini is all due to the island's history of volcanic activity. The soil is known as "aspa," and is rich in essential minerals. Santorini is home to some excellent wineries, including Santos Wines Winery, Gavalos...
Save Place
Delicious Greek food? Check. Warm and friendly location? Check. Wood stove piping away in the corner? Check! If you're going to binge on mezethes (small plates of traditional food) and then indulge in some tsipouro (pomace brandy), Kafenio is the...
Save Place
Aristidi Protopapadaki, Naxos 843 00, Greece
We spent several weeks on Naxos and originally made the climb to 1739 for the view. But we returned many times for the lemonade and sangria. In fact, our kids proclaimed the home-made lemonade to be the best that they had had anywhere. It's a...
Save Place
Kissamos 730 01, Greece
Crete has an abundance of shoreline, and its Elafonisi Beach is one of the best in Greece. This sprawling piece of pink and white sand opens up to the turquoise sea. Lifeguards keep a constant watch, and so the beach is suitable for all ages. You...
Save Place
Samaria village 730 11, Greece
The Samaria Gorge is considered the "Grand Canyon" of Europe. This 16km trek is best started in the mid-morning to allow enough time to hike and to avoid the crowds that start the trek early. The gorge became a park in 1962, and is famous for the...
Save Place
Chania, Greece
Chania is one of the most beautiful cities of the island of Crete. One of the most beautiful corners of the city is the harbour. It was built on the Venetian era. Visitors will find there monuments of both the Venetian and the Ottoman history. The...
Save Place
The largest island in Greece, Crete is home to the Ideon Caves that, according to mythology, is the birthplace of Zeus. This Greek isle is complete with natural beaches, rich archaeological history, and a wide range of traditional villages to...
Save Place
Valmas, Ios 840 01, Greece
One of the greatest highlights of my week here on Ios was the adventure of hiking from the beautiful port church past rocky cliffs and small dirt trails to a small restaurant and beach hidden away from the touristy town areas. Our hike was...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever