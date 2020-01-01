Greece and Turkey
Collected by AFAR Explorer
List View
Map View
Save Place
Delphi 330 54, Greece
The belly button of the world lies eighty miles northwest of Athens, where the southern slope of Mount Parnassus, cut deeply by cascades feeding the River Pleistos, drops precipitously into the Gulf of Corinth. High above the ravine in a cleft...
Save Place
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Save Place
Agiou Athanasiou, Thira 847 00, Greece
During the months I spent living in a hostel on Santorini island, I returned to Tsipouradiko time and time again, usually with a new group of hostel guests. The owner/server got to know my name, although he barely spoke English. But he always knew...
Save Place
m.Mpotsari 6, Οία 847 02, Greece
For one of the best views and best meals in Santorini, try Red Bicycle. Located at the tip of Oia on the northern part of the island, the restaurant is housed in a 19th-century Santorini mansion with a 180-degree view of the famed sunset and the...
Save Place
If you think about, the Greeks really invented the open-air cinema prototype -- starting with the theatre. Open-air cinemas have been popular in Greece since the 20s, and this one on Santorini is no exception. Few things rival a good movie with...
Save Place
OIA, Santorini, Thira 847 02, Greece
Put on some comfortable shoes and get a serious leg workout on the 350 steps that connect the cliffside town of Oia to the port at the base of Amoudi Bay. Visitors can grab a drink or calamari at one of the tavernas while watching fishing boats...
Save Place
Taking one of the boat trips from Milos' main port town Adamas out to Kleftiko is a must do when visiting the island. Though rough seas could make the boat ride less than ideal, the clarity and beauty of the water and the uniqueness of the rock...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever